By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 9:52 • 1 minute read

Together We Make Difference Image: Facebook/ Sarja Microsanctuary

THE Sarja Microsanctuary, located near Cómpeta in the Axarquia region, has become a haven for animals with over 50 rescued animals since its establishment in 2022. Recently, the sanctuary partnered with the Todo Ayuda Project for an exciting Rounders Tournament, where 100 per cent of the proceeds went directly to supporting the animals at Sarja Microsanctuary.

A Haven for Rescued Animals

In just two years, Sarja Microsanctuary has not only provided a loving home for 54 animals but has also rescued many others and helped some find their forever homes. Despite the challenges, the sanctuary takes pride in giving second chances to those in need. However, they still need the community’s support to continue their mission.

Community Spirit Shines at the Rounders Tournament

They recently arranged a Rounders Tournament featuring live entertainment, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and their very own merchandise, creating a perfect atmosphere to wrap up summer. Best of all? Spectator tickets were free, encouraging everyone to join in the fun.

Fun and Fundraising: A Perfect Summer Celebration

Thanks to the collaboration between Sarja Microsanctuary and the Todo Ayuda Project, the event raised an impressive €1,776.32 to support the sanctuary’s many and varied residents. Attendees enjoyed meeting some of the animals while tasting treats from the food stand and sipping frozen cocktails. Together, they celebrated the spirit of community and compassion that makes Sarja Microsanctuary a truly special place. For more information about what they do or to support them email sarjamicrosanctuary@gmail.com

