By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 27 Sep 2024 • 13:49 • 1 minute read

Drones vs Ships: Royal Navy’s Experimental Vessel 'Bombed' in Jaw-Dropping NATO Drill. Credit: Shutterstock, Wojciech Wrzesien

Drones vs Ships: Royal Navy’s Experimental Vessel ‘Bombed’ in Jaw-Dropping NATO Drill

A drone has ‘bombed’ a Royal Navy ship in a dramatic NATO war game off the coast of Portugal, putting the future of naval warfare to the test. The unmanned Rotron UAV targeted the XV Patrick Blackett, an experimental ship created to test advanced warfare strategies, during a jaw-dropping military exercise.

During the REPMUS24 exercise, 27 countries showcased their latest advancements in autonomous warfare, making it a significant display of modern military strength. The Royal Navy’s experimental ship was right in the thick of it as nations unleashed the kind of futuristic firepower that could soon be changing the face of battlefields around the world.

In a bid to modernise naval strategy, the Royal Navy is experimenting with the idea of crewless vehicles.

But this trial isn’t just about trying out new gear; it plays a vital role in the AUKUS defence agreement, a strategic alliance between the UK, US, and Australia. With drone strikes and high-tech NavyPODS providing mobile command centres, the exercise demonstrates the Royal Navy’s commitment to staying ahead in the race for military innovation.

Technology ranging from drones to NavyPODS, high-tech containers that act as mobile command hubs, were being trialled, with the Royal Navy making it crystal clear that they’re still investing heavily in new tech.

With NATO honing its tactics, it won’t be long before these autonomous drones are hitting real-world battlefields.

The future of naval warfare has arrived, but it’s coming from above.