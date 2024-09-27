By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Sep 2024
• 2 minutes read
Debating the Best Schedule
Image: Shutterstock/ Yuganov Konstantin
IN the Region of Murcia, a debate is heating up over school hours after Madrid’s government decided to implement split schedules in new public schools. Parents here, who mostly opted for the continuous timetable in the past (9 am-2 pm), are now questioning whether this model truly benefits their children.
Marisa Maldonado, president of the Federation of Parent Associations, believes that the continuous schedule doesn’t work well for kids. She argues that split hours (9 am-12.30/3 pm-5) allow for better breaks and meals, which can improve students’ overall health and learning.
Currently, almost all public schools in Murcia use the continuous model, with only one school maintaining split hours. Many parents worry that sticking with continuous hours could lead to issues like longer school days without proper breaks, affecting their children’s well-being.
While the Education Ministry hasn’t seen strong demand for a return to split hours, parents in Murcia are eager for a solution that supports both academic success and healthy routines for their children. The outcome of this debate could reshape the educational landscape in the region.
Pros:
Cons:
As the debate continues, it’s crucial for parents, educators, and policymakers in Murcia to weigh these pros and cons carefully to determine the best approach for fostering both academic success and the well-being of students.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
