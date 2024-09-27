By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 11:11 • 2 minutes read

Debating the Best Schedule Image: Shutterstock/ Yuganov Konstantin

IN the Region of Murcia, a debate is heating up over school hours after Madrid’s government decided to implement split schedules in new public schools. Parents here, who mostly opted for the continuous timetable in the past (9 am-2 pm), are now questioning whether this model truly benefits their children.

Parents Voice Concerns Over Continuous Timetables

Marisa Maldonado, president of the Federation of Parent Associations, believes that the continuous schedule doesn’t work well for kids. She argues that split hours (9 am-12.30/3 pm-5) allow for better breaks and meals, which can improve students’ overall health and learning.

Current School Models in Murcia: A Closer Look

Currently, almost all public schools in Murcia use the continuous model, with only one school maintaining split hours. Many parents worry that sticking with continuous hours could lead to issues like longer school days without proper breaks, affecting their children’s well-being.

What’s Next for School Hours in the Region?

While the Education Ministry hasn’t seen strong demand for a return to split hours, parents in Murcia are eager for a solution that supports both academic success and healthy routines for their children. The outcome of this debate could reshape the educational landscape in the region.

Comparison of School Schedules: Continuous vs. Split

Continuous Schedule (9 am – 2 pm)

Pros:

Simplicity: A single block of hours can be easier for parents and students to manage, reducing the complexity of daily routines. Less Transition Time: Fewer breaks mean less time lost between classes, allowing for more instructional time and potentially a more streamlined learning experience. Early Dismissal: Students finish earlier in the day, leaving time for after-school activities, homework, and family time. Consistent Routine: A fixed schedule can provide stability, helping children adapt to a set routine without the disruption of mid-day transitions.

Cons:

Longer Periods: Longer school days without breaks may lead to fatigue, reducing student focus and engagement during the latter part of the day. Limited Breaks: Without proper breaks, children may miss out on opportunities for relaxation and socialization, potentially affecting their overall well-being. Nutritional Concerns: A continuous schedule may lead to inadequate meal times, impacting students’ nutrition and energy levels throughout the day.

Split Schedule (9 am – 12:30 pm / 3 pm – 5 pm)

Pros:

Frequent Breaks: Split schedules allow for longer breaks, which can improve students’ concentration and reduce fatigue. Better Meal Times: Longer lunch breaks can promote healthier eating habits, providing time for students to eat, relax, and socialize. Enhanced Well-Being: Breaks can contribute to better mental health, helping students recharge and stay motivated for afternoon classes. Adaptability: Split schedules can better accommodate extracurricular activities, providing students with more options for after-school involvement.

Cons:

Complexity: A split schedule can complicate logistics for parents, especially for those with multiple children or those needing to coordinate work schedules. Interruptions in Learning: Longer breaks may lead to interruptions in the learning flow, potentially hindering retention of material learned in morning classes. Potential for Extended Days: Depending on how the schedule is structured, students may end up in school for longer hours overall, which could lead to additional fatigue.

Conclusion

As the debate continues, it’s crucial for parents, educators, and policymakers in Murcia to weigh these pros and cons carefully to determine the best approach for fostering both academic success and the well-being of students.

