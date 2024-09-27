By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 21:31 • 2 minutes read

Selwo dished out free tickets to Selwo Adventure Park in April 2024, and now they’re it again, handing out freebies to teachers.

The Selwo parks on the Costa del Sol – Selwo Aventura (Estepona), Selwo Marina Benalmadena – and the Benalmádena Cable Car have opened registration for school and college visits. Schools and colleges can now begin arranging trips to any of these zoos or the cable car, with options ranging from day visits to the unique overnight experience “Sleep with the Tribe” Selwo Aventura.

According to a press release from Selwo themselves, one of the park’s key missions is to improve the community’s understanding of wildlife and the threats faced by species worldwide.

School trips are designed for pupils aged 3 to 17, with activities custom-fit for their age and group size. Hot topics like saving the planet, cutting down on energy use, and dealing with waste are front and centre, all while pushing hard on protecting our precious wildlife and nature.

Teacher’s Day and School Visits

The “Teacher’s Day” Promotion is new this year, and it offers free admission to teachers visiting the parks between September 30 and October 13, provided they present their Andalusian Teaching ID (DIPA card) at the ticket office.

Additionally, throughout the year, teachers with a DIPA card can enjoy a 50% discount for themselves and up to three guests.

Schools can organise trips by booking through each of the park’s websites. The Selwo Costa del Sol education team is on hand to help teachers and school heads pick the perfect activities to suit their students’ needs – making sure no kid misses out.

This season’s sizzling deal: book your group trip before the end of 2024 and score a 10% discount, plus two free teacher tickets.

And if that’s not wild enough, the “Sleep with the Tribe” adventure lets kids spend the night at the zoo, get up close with the animals, and dive into exclusive conservation workshops tailor-made just for them.