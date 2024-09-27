By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 15:56 • 1 minute read

Simply Thriving presents €6,000 to Alzheimer’s centre. Euro Weekly News.

Val Williams of Simply Thriving social group, along with entertainers David Gosley (aka Nathan Dean), and Brian Piccolo paid a visit to the AFA Fuengirola – Mijas Costa centre on Friday, September 27, to present them with the €6,000 raised at their Late Summer Party for the Alzheimer’s support charity.

Organised by David Gosley, in partnership with Brian Piccolo and Val Williams of the Simply Thriving group, the sell-out gala Late Summer Party brought out the generosity of local residents and businesses who managed to club together an incredible €6,000 for the continued work of AFA.

The team at AFA (Association of Families and sufferers of Alzheimer’s) told the Euro Weekly News how they depend on the generosity of the Costa del Sol community through donations and fundraising events to continue their essential work. While Alzheimer’s cannot be reversed, the work they do can put the brakes on the debilitating disease progressing further.

AFA’s stimulation workshops help ‘put the brakes on’ Alzheimer’s

Through a programme of stimulation workshops including psychostimulation, social care, individual psychological care, physiotherapy and occupational therapy care, and more, currently, AFA’s Adolfo Suarez centre in Los Pacos, Fuengirola, helps 85 sufferers and houses 10 live-in residents suffering from the disease. They are hoping to expand soon due to the amount of demand there is in Fuengirola and Mijas.

They also encourage those with families with members who are suffering cognitive difficulties to get in touch. While they only have 2 English-speaking users of their facilities at the moment, with a few more, they will be able to open a new stimulation workshop led by an English-speaking specialist psychologist.

AFA’s income comes largely from charity fundraising events in which they rely on the generosity of the public, teams of volunteers, and people like Val Williams, David Gosley, and Brian Piccolo to organise and rally the community to get involved in essential fundraising events.