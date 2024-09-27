Sleazy Americana rock at Louie Louie

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 22:47 • 1 minute read

Americana sleaze rockers, Nashville Pussy. Credit: nashvillepussy.com

Foul-mouthed sleaze rockers Nashville Pussy return to Spain in October, stopping off at the perfect venue for them, Louie Louie in Estepona.

For those who want their rock loud, sweaty, and with a laugh, this is the gig. To give you an idea, this is the band that Lemmy named ‘The best Rock n Roll band from the US’, a group that decided to turn their backs on Grunge to put the fun back into Rock n Roll.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, fast, furious, and very loud, Nashville Pussy don’t mince their words, nor their riffs, crossing Metal, Punk, and a distinctly Southern drawl in their sound.

Awards and cult followings

Nashville Pussy released their last album in 2018 with ‘Pleased to Eat You’. And two decades since their debut the released ‘Let Them Eat Pussy’ (1998), where married couple singer and guitarist Blaine Cartwright and Ruyter Suys kept up the rocking, especially for the cult followings they have enjoyed in Japan, France, and Australia. Ruyter Suys was recently voted ‘Best Guitarist in the World’ by Elle magazine, and she clearly is listening to Nashville Pussy.

Nashville Pussy received a Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for their song ‘Fried Chicken and Coffee’ and their music has been featured on the HBO series The Sopranos. Nashville Pussy play Louie Louie, Estepona on Saturday, October 5 at midnight. Entry costs €22, and tickets are available from woutick.es.