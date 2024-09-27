By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 27 Sep 2024 • 8:44 • 2 minutes read

Spain’s Interior Ministry has delayed the controversial traveller registration system until December 2, 2024, giving relief to the tourism industry. Learn how new data-sharing rules could impact travel businesses across Spain and Europe, as industry leaders push back against the regulations. Credit: Pexels, Miguel Cuenca

The Costa del Sol’s Tourism Sector Breathes a Sigh of Relief.

As previously reported by Euro Weekly News, Spain will soon have new traveller resistration rules.

However, Spain’s Interior Ministry (“Ministerio del Interior”) has thrown a lifeline to the country’s tourism industry, postponing the controversial October 1 traveller registration system until December 2, 2024. The system, which was originally set to kick in on October 1, requires hotels, travel agencies, campsites, car rental firms, and even accommodation apps to submit detailed customer data via an online platform. Industry bosses have welcomed the delay, but they’re still fighting tooth and nail to scrap the rules altogether, warning they could drown the sector in red tape.

The Interior Ministry says the delay is mostly due to technical issues, particularly around ensuring smooth data-sharing between regional police forces. These new rules, introduced under a 2021 Royal Decree, are part of the government’s push to boost public safety and tackle threats like terrorism and organised crime.

But businesses are up in arms, arguing that the level of detail they’re being asked to provide is over the top, and they fear breaching both Spain’s the the EU’s strict data protection laws. Fail to comply, and they could be hit with eye-watering fines of up to €30,000.

Tourist Industry Still on the Warpath

While the delay has been welcomed by many in the industry, it’s far from the end of the story. Experts within the Spanish Confederation of Travel Agencies (CEAV), expressed relief but made it clear they’re not backing down.

They are glad to have more time, but view the issue as far from over. They remain adamant that travel agencies should not be forced to hand over data that’s already provided by hotels and car rental firms. It’s red tape for the sake of red tape.

For many smaller agencies, complying with the new rules would mean shelling out for costly tech upgrades. This could spell financial disaster for sole traders and small businesses within the sector.

A Victory for Small Businesses?

The deadline extension has been seen as a win, especially for small businesses. Key tourism groups like Acave, Fetave, and UNAV view it as recognition of their efforts over the past three years to draw attention to the potential harm this law could bring to Spain’s tourism industry.

These organisations have been shouting from the rooftops about the burden these new rules would place on small and medium-sized businesses, which, make up around 95% of Spain’s tourism sector. They’ve repeatedly warned that most businesses simply don’t have the information they’re being asked to provide and that complying in the given time frame is virtually impossible. According to official data from the Spanish Ministry of Tourism, just 31.2% of small and medium businesses in the tourism sector had adopted digital systems by 2023.

How Will the Changes Affect European Businesses?

It’s not just Spain’s tourism bosses that are outraged. Across Europe, industry heads are fuming. ECTAA, the European umbrella organisation for travel agencies, has been working hard to inform major players across the EU about the chaos this could cause.

Over the past few months, they’ve been firing off letters to warn about the knock-on effects this decree could have, not only on Spanish tourism but on international markets as well. And while the postponement is a small victory, the battle for Spain’s tourism sector is far from over.

So, for now, Spain’s travel industry can breathe a little easier, but the fight is on to protect the heart of the country’s tourism sector from crushing regulations that many believe are unworkable and unnecessary.

How will these changes affect businesses on the Costa del Sol?