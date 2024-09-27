By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Sep 2024
On Sunday, October 6, starting at 11:00.AM, join the fun of a sponsored walk in support of the children at the San José Obrero Orphanage.
The 4-kilometre walk will take place along the coast of La Mata, beginning and ending at Kiosko Cabo Cervera in Torrevieja.
For more information, to sponsor a participant, or to get a sponsor form, you can contact Lyn via WhatsApp at (+34) 676 650 210.
Walkers are encouraged to bring their dogs, as long as they are kept on a lead, provided with water, and the owner has a pooper scooper.
This year’s event is supported by the Torrevieja Town Hall, sponsored by Casas Espania, and will be filmed by Brits Living in Spain on YouTube.
The orphanage, home to over 60 children aged 6 to 16, offers a safe and nurturing family-like environment.
All money raised from the walk will go towards purchasing essential items like clothes and toiletries for the children.
Participants are asked to arrive at 10:30.AM for the event’s 11:00.AM start.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
