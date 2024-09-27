By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 9:25 • 1 minute read

Image: Lopolo / Shutterstock.com

On Sunday, October 6, starting at 11:00.AM, join the fun of a sponsored walk in support of the children at the San José Obrero Orphanage.

The 4-kilometre walk will take place along the coast of La Mata, beginning and ending at Kiosko Cabo Cervera in Torrevieja.

For more information, to sponsor a participant, or to get a sponsor form, you can contact Lyn via WhatsApp at (+34) 676 650 210.

Dog-Friendly

Walkers are encouraged to bring their dogs, as long as they are kept on a lead, provided with water, and the owner has a pooper scooper.

This year’s event is supported by the Torrevieja Town Hall, sponsored by Casas Espania, and will be filmed by Brits Living in Spain on YouTube.

San José Obrero Orphanage

The orphanage, home to over 60 children aged 6 to 16, offers a safe and nurturing family-like environment.

All money raised from the walk will go towards purchasing essential items like clothes and toiletries for the children.

Participants are asked to arrive at 10:30.AM for the event’s 11:00.AM start.