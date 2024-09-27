The Birds of Almeria exhibition

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 27 Sep 2024 • 15:58 • 1 minute read

Huercal-Overa is exhibiting Almeria’s impressive bird heritage Credit: Ayuntamiento de Huercal-Overa

The Villa de Huercal-Overa Theatre is hosting a fascinating exhibition, “The Birds of Almeria,” until October 9, showcasing the rich avian heritage of the province.

Promoted by the Institute of Almeria Studies and the Department of Culture, Cinema, and Almeria Identity of the Provincial Council of Almeria, the exhibition features 15 detailed panels.

These panels highlight local bird names such as Rubitacos, Zumayas, and Sigrillos, names that were once familiar terms – playing a significant role in the lives and minds of Almerians – but have since faded from the everyday conversation.

This oral tradition formed a unique vocabulary, deeply woven into the region’s intangible heritage.

The exhibition’s captivating illustrations aim to revive this linguistic treasure, ensuring that the diverse bird species and their unique names remain alive in Almeria‘s collective memory.

It’s a tribute to the language and nature of the province, offering a glimpse into a time when these birds filled the landscape and imagination of the local people.

The Huercal-Overa Town Hall encourages residents and visitors to experience this exhibition, which honours the oral legacy passed down through generations.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with Almeria’s cultural roots and deepen your appreciation for the conservation of its natural heritage.

