Murcia faces rising temperatures
MURCIA experienced its fourth hottest summer in the past 64 years, with temperatures averaging 25.7°C and rainfall 167 per cent above the norm.
The region also recorded 76 tropical nights, where temperatures stayed above 20°C, making it the second-highest in history for tropical nights. Extreme heat events occurred frequently, with the hottest day reaching 44.2°C on August 1. Nights were particularly uncomfortable, with high minimum temperatures persisting throughout much of the summer.
In response to these increasingly extreme weather patterns, the Spanish government has announced a €200,000 investment to upgrade three weather stations in Cartagena, Lorca, and Cieza. These upgrades, part of a larger €9.6 million national project, will improve data collection to better monitor and predict climate conditions.
The updated stations will meet international standards and provide critical data as Murcia faces ongoing challenges from climate change. By improving weather tracking, authorities hope to stay ahead of the region’s intensifying heat and rainfall patterns.
As Murcia continues to experience increasingly hot summers, staying cool and safe during extreme weather is crucial. Here are some tips to help you manage:
By staying prepared and following these simple steps, you can better manage the heat during Murcia‘s increasingly intense summers.
