Murcia faces rising temperatures Image: Shutterstock/ Benny Marty

MURCIA experienced its fourth hottest summer in the past 64 years, with temperatures averaging 25.7°C and rainfall 167 per cent above the norm.

Tropical Nights Reach Historic Highs with 76 Recorded

The region also recorded 76 tropical nights, where temperatures stayed above 20°C, making it the second-highest in history for tropical nights. Extreme heat events occurred frequently, with the hottest day reaching 44.2°C on August 1. Nights were particularly uncomfortable, with high minimum temperatures persisting throughout much of the summer.

Spanish Government Invests in Weather Station Upgrades

In response to these increasingly extreme weather patterns, the Spanish government has announced a €200,000 investment to upgrade three weather stations in Cartagena, Lorca, and Cieza. These upgrades, part of a larger €9.6 million national project, will improve data collection to better monitor and predict climate conditions.

Improving Weather Monitoring to Combat Climate Change in Murcia

The updated stations will meet international standards and provide critical data as Murcia faces ongoing challenges from climate change. By improving weather tracking, authorities hope to stay ahead of the region’s intensifying heat and rainfall patterns.

Tips for Coping with Extreme Heat and Tropical Nights

As Murcia continues to experience increasingly hot summers, staying cool and safe during extreme weather is crucial. Here are some tips to help you manage:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty, to avoid dehydration.

Keep Your Home Cool: Use fans or air conditioning if available. Close blinds or curtains during the day to block out heat.

Dress Lightly: Wear light, loose-fitting, and breathable clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid going out during the hottest part of the day (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.) and seek shaded or indoor areas.

Cold Showers: Taking a cold shower or using damp cloths on your neck and wrists can help lower body temperature.

Plan for Tropical Nights: Sleep with lightweight bedding, keep windows open for ventilation, and use a fan to create air circulation.

By staying prepared and following these simple steps, you can better manage the heat during Murcia‘s increasingly intense summers.

