By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Discovering Ancient Secrets Image: Shutterstock/ Ezequiel Robles Ortiz

EXCITING news for history buffs! The Málaga Territorial Delegation of Culture has greenlit a significant prehistoric research project in the Rincón de la Victoria caves, with a budget of €26,075. This study, set to last between one and two years, aims to explore Palaeolithic human occupations and enhance our understanding of ancient archaeological evidence and preserved rock art.

A Deep Dive into Prehistoric Research

The project will focus on three key areas. First, archaeological surveys will take place in the Cueva de la Victoria and the nearby Cueva del Tesoro, shedding light on early human settlements in the region. Secondly, advanced technologies will be applied to intact sediment samples, helping to accurately date over 500 artifacts currently held at the National Archaeological Museum. Lastly, researchers will review both Palaeolithic and Neolithic rock art, analysing techniques and dating to aid in preservation.

Collaborating for Success: Local and International Partnerships

Supported by local institutions and international partners, this multidisciplinary initiative promises to deepen our archaeological knowledge while enhancing the visitor experience. With the ‘Open for Research’ plan, guests will be able to witness excavation progress in real time. This project not only preserves our history but also enriches cultural tourism in Rincón de la Victoria.

Cueva de la Victoria

Cueva de la Victoria, located in Rincón de la Victoria, is a significant archaeological site that has provided valuable insights into Palaeolithic human life. Discovered in the late 19th century, this cave has yielded a wealth of prehistoric artifacts, including stone tools and evidence of early human occupation. The cave’s unique geological formations and well-preserved sediment layers make it an ideal site for studying human history and ancient lifestyles. Its rich archaeological deposits have drawn researchers and visitors alike, highlighting its importance in understanding the cultural heritage of the region.

Cueva del Tesoro

Cueva del Tesoro, or the Treasure Cave, is renowned for its stunning geological features and historical significance. Discovered in the 19th century, this cave is famous not only for its remarkable stalactites and stalagmites but also for its association with legends of buried treasure. While tales of hidden gold abound, archaeological excavations have uncovered artifacts that date back to the Neolithic period, revealing the cave’s long-standing importance as a site of human habitation. The unique combination of natural beauty and archaeological significance makes Cueva del Tesoro a captivating destination for both researchers and tourists.

