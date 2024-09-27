By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 16:27 • 2 minutes read

Andalusia favourite tourist destination Credit: Emilio Sánchez, Pexels

On September 27, each year, countries across the world hold special offers for international visitors on World Tourism Day; this year, themed “Tourism and Peace,” placing tourism at the forefront of European collaboration and longevity.

World Tourism Day in Tbilisi; chosen capital of 2024

Building bridges between nations, stripping down cultural barriers, and inviting transformative economic and social impacts, tourism today is one of the largest industries in the world, affecting our present and future lives. This year, chosen as the 2024 host country, Georgia is holding celebratory events in its capital Tbilisi.

One of the reasons for World Tourism Day is the reflection on the changes in travel over the years, Georgia has particularly seen immense growth in the sector, and by 2024 becoming one of the top tourist destinations worldwide.

Welcoming delegates from 40 countries, Georgia´s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze shared the country´s achievements in receiving 3,6 billion in tourism revenue last year, 26,2 per cent higher than during pre-pandemic years.

World Tourism Day in Spain; despite protests

According to the INE, Spain welcomed 10,9 million tourists in July this year, which is 7,3 per cent more than in 2023. In the first seven months of 2024 alone, the number of visitors to Spain reached a record 53,4 million. Despite the increase of anti-tourism protests, the Spanish government and the tourist industry continue contributing to Spain´s tourism development and happily welcome people from all over the globe.

Reflecting on Spain´s changing culture and approach to tourism, this year, the authorities are contemplating on methods to reshape the tourism industry in the country to achieve complete harmony between tourists and residents, granting benefits to both sectors.

This year, Spain is expressing their appreciation for tourists by offering special deals across the country. In Zaragoza, the celebratory promotion includes tours of the Paseo Goya until September 29; a spot where the famous Aragonese painter Goya grew up, with additional visits to the Zaragoza Esencial, Paseo Los Sitions, and the Historic Centre.

In Cordoba, Andalusia, a free guided tour of the archaeological museum of Cordoba and an exploration of the city is offered to all visitors on the day. In Jaen, meanwhile, free visits are provided to the Castle of Santa Catalina and its medieval wall, the Museum of Jaen, the archaeological site of Marroquies Bajosk, and the anti-aircraft shelter, as well as special events to celebrate the local gastronomy.

In Malaga, 34 museums, exhibition centres, and monuments will hold a programme of open days and free guided tours, in places including the Malaga Museum, Malaga Picasso Museum, Malaga Carmen Thyssen Museum, Malaga Pompidou Centre or the Cathedral, and the Roman Theatre, highlighting Spain´s proudest cultural achievements and inspiring visitors to explore the wonders of another nation.