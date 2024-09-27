By Letara Draghia • Published: 27 Sep 2024 • 12:41 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay

If you’re living or working in Spain in 2025, you’re in for a treat when it comes to planning your holidays. Spain has plenty of public holidays and long weekends, commonly known as puentes, which provide excellent opportunities to extend your time off without using too many holiday days.

Public Holidays in Spain 2025

In 2025, there are 14 public holidays, including national, regional and local holidays.

– New Year’s Day (Año Nuevo): Wednesday, 1 January

– Epiphany (Día de los Reyes): Monday, 6 January

– Good Friday (Viernes Santo): Friday, 18 April

– Labour Day (Día del Trabajador): Thursday, 1 May

– Assumption of Mary (Asunción de la Virgen): Friday, 15 August

– National Day (Fiesta Nacional de España): Sunday, 12 October

– All Saints’ Day (Día de Todos los Santos): Saturday, 1 November

– Christmas Day (Navidad): Thursday, 25 December

These are just the key holidays, but regional holidays can vary, so be sure to check the calendar for your specific area. Some regions have more days off than others, offering additional chances for a long weekend.

How to maximise your holiday days in Spain 2025

To make the most of your holidays in Spain, tactical planning is key. Here are a few clever ways to stretch your holiday allocation in 2025:

Epiphany (Monday 6 January)

Epiphany falls on a Monday in 2025, so you can enjoy a long weekend right at the start of the year without taking any days off.

Easter Weekend (18-21 April)

Good Friday on 18 April and Easter Monday on 21 April. In some regions this provides a four-day weekend. If your region doesn’t observe Easter Monday, consider taking just one holiday day for a long weekend.

Labour Day (1 May)

This public holiday falls on a Thursday. Take Friday, 2 May, off and you’ll have a long four-day weekend.

Assumption of Mary (15 August)

Falling on a Friday, this holiday offers another perfect long weekend without using any holiday days.

Christmas (25-26 December)

With Christmas on a Thursday, you can easily take Friday off and enjoy a four-day weekend. If your region also celebrates Boxing Day (Día de San Esteban) on 26 December, the long break is even more rewarding.

Holiday booking tips for expats

Spain’s holiday calendar can get busy, especially during the summer and Christmas holidays. Here are a few tips for smooth travel planning:

– Book early: Spaniards often book their holiday weekends far in advance, especially for Easter and Christmas.

– Check your region: As some regions observe different holidays, you might have extra days off that others don’t, so it pays to check local calendars.

– Avoid peak times: Try to avoid travelling at the same time as the big national holidays like Christmas, when prices soar and destinations get overcrowded. Also, check out DGT updates for 2025.

Wishing you a relaxing and fun-filled 2025.