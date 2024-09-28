13th European Researchers’ Night in Almeria

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 16:24 • 2 minutes read

Almeria celebrates science along the Rambla Credit: Diputacion de Almeria

Almeria shined last week at European Researchers’ Night with 600 scientists engaging the public.

On Friday, September 27, Almeria became a hub of scientific exploration, hosting the European Researchers’ Night alongside 200 cities across Europe.

Nearly 600 researchers, including 318 women and 263 men, participated in this grand event, captivating Almeria’s residents with interactive activities at 77 stands across the Rambla, the viewing point, and the orange tree courtyard of the Government Delegation.

Students from the University of Almeria also joined to make science accessible to all, with highlights of the event being the fascinating demonstrations, like creating minerals and rocks with the Faculty of Chemistry, and presentations on water issues, ocean studies, smart cities, and soil health.

The Tabernas Solar Platform and Calar Alto Research Center were also involved to further enrich the experience.

The Poniente Health District led campaigns on the early detection of colon and uterine cancer, while the Faculty of Education engaged children with workshops using balloons and colouring sheets.

Throughout the week, schools were involved, drawing in students from ESO, Baccalaureate, and Vocational Training.

Almeria’s Mayor, Maria del Mar Vazquez, inaugurated the event, emphasising its alignment with the European Horizon Plan’s goals.

“This activity is carried out within the framework of the European Horizon Plan, which this year has three objectives: to comply with the European Green Pact, also to meet the Sustainable Development Goals and, of course, the fight against cancer,” said the Mayor.

University Rector Jose Joaquin Cespedes praised the event’s role in “bringing science closer to everyone,” potentially sparking future scientific vocations.

Jose Joaquin Cespedes said, “In this act of scientific dissemination, researchers have the opportunity to inform all these people who are going to pass by here about their research projects, their work and, ultimately, to bring to the public what is being researched; what is being innovated at the University of Almeria and in other research centres.”

“After all, it is a fun activity that, in the form of a game, brings science closer to everyone, including children, and that can even awaken some kind of scientific vocation for the future,” Jose concluded.

The European Researchers’ Night continues to foster curiosity and learning, making science fun for all ages.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.