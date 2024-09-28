50 well-preserved Viking skeletons discovered

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 15:12 • 2 minutes read

Skeleton burial reveals new insight into Viking history and society Credit: Shutterstock

Archaeologists have unearthed more than 50 well-preserved Viking skeletons in southern Denmark, shedding new light on the lifestyles and travels of this ancient seafaring society.

The discovery, made over the past six months, was revealed by archaeologists from Museum Odense.

This find, one of the most significant in recent years, promises to deliver a wealth of scientific knowledge about the Vikings.

“This discovery offers extraordinary opportunities to perform a wide range of scientific analyses, which can reveal more about the general health, diet, and origins of those buried,” said Michael Borre Lundø, archaeologist and curator at Museum Odense.

Michael emphasised how “truly unusual” it was to find such a large number of well-preserved skeletons in a single location.

Viking discovery near Asum dates back to 9th and 10th centuries

The Viking burial ground, dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, spans a vast 2,000 square meters and was found on the outskirts of the village of Asum.

Due to the excellent preservation, archaeologists believe they will be able to extract DNA samples, potentially unveiling familial connections between the buried Vikings—an aspect previously unexplored in similar grave findings.

As Sarah Croix, an associate professor at Aarhus University, remarked, “It will be incredibly exciting to learn where these people came from and whether the same families were buried here across multiple generations.”

Skeleton burial includes Viking high society with unique jewellery

The burial site reveals fascinating insights into Viking society, with some skeletons suggesting high social standing, particularly one woman who was buried in a wagon hull, likely the very one she used in life.

Accompanying her were a glass bead necklace, an iron key, a knife with a silver-threaded handle, and a small shard of glass that may have served as an amulet.

A finely decorated wooden chest was placed at the foot of the wagon, hinting that she might have been buried with her most treasured possessions.

Other skeletons were discovered with unique jewellery, such as a woman wearing a metal ring around her neck, another with a red glass bead hanging from a cord, and another with a distinctive buckle.

These findings indicate the Vikings’ penchant for intricate accessories and their societal importance.

This discovery adds to recent Viking finds in Scandinavia

In 2023, nearly 300 silver coins, believed to be over 1,000 years old, were discovered near a Viking fortress in northwestern Denmark, in addition to a large Viking burial site uncovered in Norway in 2020.

These recent findings collectively paint a richer picture of Viking history, offering exciting opportunities for future research and understanding of their culture, family ties, and daily lives.