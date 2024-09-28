By Donna Williams • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 14:30 • 1 minute read

Guests of the Association enjoying the lunch Credit: Aircrew Association

On September 18, members of the Aircrew Association of Costa Blanca met at La Cumbre restaurant in Benitachell to celebrate the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The guest list included members of the Royal Air Forces Association Costa Blanca North, members of the Levante Council of the Navy League of the United States, members of the Rotary Fellowship Costa Blanca, members of the Anglican Chaplaincy, members of the Masonic Brethren, members of the Royal Society of St George and other personal guests of Association Members.

The cava reception on the restaurant’s beautiful terrace was cut short by a sudden downpour accompanied by flashes of lightning and the rumble of thunder. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect, as the planned transition to lunch was set to coincide with a dramatic audio simulation of low-flying Spitfires and Hurricanes. The unexpected weather added an extra layer of authenticity to the sound effects, bringing the reception to a thrilling close right on schedule.

The 84th Anniversary Lunch included a captivating speech

At the event, Terry Waldron, a newly joined member of the association, recited an eloquent Grace, which was followed by a delicious lunch. Commodore David Wolfe RN (Retd) then delivered a captivating speech on the Battle of Britain, highlighting the significant role played by the Royal Navy.

Those wishing to learn more about the Aircrew Association can contact the Secretary at 966 495 228.

