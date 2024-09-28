By Letara Draghia • Updated: 28 Sep 2024 • 23:44 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay

A tragic accident off the coast of the Canary Islands has left at least nine migrants dead and 48 missing after their boat capsized in rough waters on Friday.

The ill-fated journey started in North Africa, as the boat carried migrants entering Europe. The survivors, 60 in total, were rescued by Spanish coastguards.

Canary Islands and migrant boats

The Canary Islands have become a major destination for migrants fleeing violence, poverty and political instability in their home countries, particularly from nations like Morocco, Senegal and Mauritania. The Atlantic route is notoriously dangerous due to its unpredictable weather conditions. Despite these conditions, many migrants continue to risk their lives on overcrowded boats.

The search continues for 48 missing migrants

While rescue efforts are ongoing, the search for the missing continues. Unfortunately, more deaths are likely to be reported. The Spanish authorities have been praised for their rapid response.

Anselmo Pestana, head of the Canary Islands prefecture, said that the boat had set off from Nuadibu in Mauritania. Reportedly, the survivors said that there might have been as many as 90 people on board. Four of those rescued were minors, according to Pestana.

According to The Guardian, almost 40,000 migrants entered the Canaries in 2023. And this record looks on course to be broken this year.

While some advocate for stronger border control, others push for more compassionate solutions, calling for safe migration routes and more humanitarian aid.