A round-up of news from Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 10:54 • 5 minutes read

Japanese Manga and Culture Fair was a resounding success Credit: villajoyosa.com

Turning Japanese: Manga and Culture Fair

If you were in Villajoyosa recently, you may have noticed a surprising influx of Japanese culture.

This was due to the Japanese Manga and Culture Fair, an event dedicated to celebrating all things Japanese that completely took over the coastal town.

Organised by the Department of Youth, and Villajoyosa Town Council, the event drew the attention of enthusiasts from across the Alicante Province. Fully embracing the theme, they came along in costume and made the most of all the planned activities and workshops, not even letting the rain spoil their day.

This was the fourth edition of the Manga and Japanese Culture Fair, and as in previous years, there was lots to see and do, all with a Japanese twist. From Pokeball, crafting, and origami workshops to hamma demonstrations, there was something for everyone. Additionally, visitors had the opportunity to experience Japanese calligraphy, admire dragon eggs and jugger weapons, participate in soft combat tournaments, engage in card games and archery, and immerse themselves in live role-playing activities.

The event also featured Pokemon geocaching, an escape room challenge, random dance sessions, film screenings, karaoke, and board games. Notable highlights included captivating exhibitions of bonsai and kimonos, adding an extra layer of cultural richness to the event.

‘Emerging Artists of Villajoyosa’ winner

Chilean artist Felipe Zúñiga, also known as Malpegados, has been announced as the winner of the second phase of the inaugural Street Art Contest, ‘Emerging Artists of Villajoyosa.’

His winning proposal, “Alma de mar,” is a deeply inspired portrayal of the lives of the local fishermen and their profound connection with the sea. Aside from his work being created for public enjoyment, he has also received a monetary prize of €1,200.

Malpegados is not just a local talent but a highly acclaimed visual artist and muralist with international recognition. His vibrant style and unique ability to harmoniously blend humanity with nature in his works have earned him a place in the global art scene. He studied art direction in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and began his career as an artistic director in Paris, where he showcased his initial projects in Europe. Since then, he has lived and worked in several European cities, Africa, and Latin America.

The selected location for Zúñiga’s artistic intervention is the vertical space of the access ramp from the Amadorio River to the Poble Nou neighbourhood. The mural has been created as part of the Vila Vella 2024 activities, which are centred around the municipality’s maritime ethnographic heritage.

European Mobility Week in Benidorm

On September 20, the Plaza de SS MM los Reyes de España hosted an impressive exhibition of sustainable vehicles as part of the European Mobility Week in Benidorm.

The exhibition showcased a diverse range of municipal electric vehicles and vans, highlighting the town’s dedication to sustainable mobility. Notably, the local police and public concessionaires also participated, showcasing their own low-polluting vehicles.

Francis Muñoz, the Councillor for Mobility, emphasised the government’s increasing fleet of sustainable vehicles as a testament to their commitment to sustainability. The vehicles were on display at City Hall, offering citizens the opportunity to observe and understand how sustainable mobility is integrated into municipal services.

In addition to the vehicle exhibition, the European Mobility Week featured an awards ceremony for a school drawing contest on sustainable mobility. Students from Miguel Hernandez, Els Tolls, and Lope de Vega schools participated, and all three received prizes of one hundred euros, redeemable for school supplies at various bookstores in Benidorm.

Later in the day, a solidarity bicycle market was held at the Plaza de SS MM Los Reyes de España from 5.00pm to 6.00pm. The event allowed individuals with unused bicycles to donate them to the NGO Rafiki Africa, which will transport the bicycles to Africa to give them a second life.

Plantable paper for ‘Make our town grow’ campaign

In recent years, the Department of Padron has been at the forefront of implementing various measures to combat population decline.

One challenge identified is the lack of awareness among citizens, leading many to believe they are already registered or unaware of the need to renew their registration. This situation is particularly prominent among foreign residents.

It is estimated that hundreds of foreign residents are not registered with the National Institute of Statistics because they have not renewed their registration in the municipal register. According to the law, EU residents registered in the Central Register of Foreigners or non-EU residents with long-term residence permits must renew their registration in the municipal register every five years, while other foreigners must do so every two years.

In an effort to address this continuing issue, Calpe Town Council has just launched a new campaign with the slogan ‘Let’s make our town grow’. The aim is to encourage residents to register and update their information. What makes this initiative particularly unique is the use of special paper that contains plant seeds. When planted, the paper sprouts into a plant, symbolising the growth of the town and further bringing the campaign slogan to life.

The ‘plantable paper’ is being used to convey the requirement that every individual needs to register in the town where they reside, along with information about the benefits, support, and programmes available to registered individuals

Moorish Entrance as streets of Altea are transformed

On September 21, the streets of Altea were transformed as the Moorish hosts triumphantly entered the city to celebrate the surrender of the Christian troops.

This event, not just a grand spectacle but a living tribute to Altea’s history and culture, was a truly spectacular sight, with over 2,000 costumed participants and a crowd of more than 8,000 spectators.

The Moorish Entrance commenced with the grand arrival of the adult and child queens Carla Bru and Lucía Berenguer, respectively, accompanied by their bridesmaids. Their majestic entrance was followed by the flag bearer of the Moors and Christians Federation, mounted on an impressive float. He, in turn, led the way for the various squadrons, as well as twenty-eight music bands, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

For the queen’s grand entrance, a magnificent 800-metre red carpet was laid out along Rei Jaume Avenue, from Pont de Moncau Street to the Placa dels Esports. Queen Teresa Almiñana’s arrival was beautifully choreographed by the Master Ballets and included her three officers mounted on camels, along with eleven of their relatives. The women in the procession, all beautifully dressed, gave way to a spectacular float upon which was Queen Teresa herself, along with Ambassador Teresa Guillen, and the flag bearer Angela Such.

A family reunited in Gandia

On September 21, a heartwarming reunion took place in Gandia as the Paredes-Muñoz family gathered for the third time in 88 years.

This poignant event aimed to emphasise the enduring bonds of family and the importance of preserving historical memory in the wake of the Spanish Civil War.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from the First Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Democratic Memory, Alicia Izquierdo, and the Gandia deputy in Congress, Nahuel Gonzalez, at the Serrano Theatre. This historic venue held special significance as it was where Juan Paredes Muñoz, a central figure in the family’s story, had worked for many years following his arrival in Gandia in 1940.

Following the reception at the Serrano Theatre, the family embarked on a cultural tour of Gandia’s historic centre, expertly guided by Juan Paredes Muñoz’s grandchildren. The tour included visits to significant locations associated with the family’s life in the city, with the grandchildren sharing anecdotes and providing a historical perspective on their experiences after the Civil War.

At noon, the family paid a touching visit to the Municipal Cemetery of Gandia, where they conducted a commemorative ceremony by laying flowers on the tomb of Juan Paredes Muñoz and his wife Antonia Carrillo Apolo. The day culminated in a family meal, providing an opportunity for the descendants of the Paredes family to connect and share their experiences.

Find more local news, events and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North