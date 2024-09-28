Art and nature in Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 13:39 • 1 minute read

Work by Evelyn Kortum. Credit: Evelyn Kortum

The artist and poet Evelyn Kortum has a new natural art show in Las Tejerinas in Estepona.

The exhibition ‘Un Millón de Puntos’ (one million dots) will be open until October 11, and entry is free. It is composed of pieces that the artist has recovered from nature, such as stones or palm bark, on which she paints with millions of little coloured dots. She also uses other supports, such as fishing nets, wooden canvases, ceramics, or metal.

Each piece is worked through with love, passion, and respect for its natural form. The colours and shapes chosen not only beautify the pieces but often enhance their natural beauty. Their inspirations are varied but mainly emanate from aboriginal and ethnic art, shapes, and, often, bright colours.

Inspiration comes from Reiki and Tai Chi, mindfulness

Much of the inspiration comes from Reiki and Tai Chi, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and psychology—all elements that define her artistic work. She does not seek perfection, but the fluidity and integration of the different shapes and colours with the piece itself, formed naturally, to develop creative and unique works of art. For Evelyn, painting itself is usually linked to a deep meditation in a world of infinite creativity and joy.

Evelyn Kortum, under the artistic nom de plume of ‘E. Wasserhase’, is exhibiting at Las Tejerinas, Estepona, until October 9, from Tuesday to Friday, from 9am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm, with free entry.