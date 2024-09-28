By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Community Events Await Image: Shutterstock/ Prostock-studio

The Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar is packed with activities this October! Located at Avda. Moscatel 1 “I,” it opens its doors on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 1 pm. Whether you’re looking to practice your Spanish, get crafty, or simply enjoy a cup of coffee in a lovely garden, there’s something for everyone.

Weekly Activities: Crafts and Conversations

Join the vibrant arts and crafts group every Wednesday to share tips and techniques. On Fridays, don’t miss the conversation group from 10 am to 11 am—a donation of just €3 per session goes towards supporting the Centre. Afterward, relax at the coffee morning and meet new friends.

Special Event: Stroke Awareness Talk

A key highlight coming up is the free talk on stroke awareness on October 8 at 11 am. Emergency health staff will share vital information on early signs and what to do when someone experiences a stroke. This is a great opportunity to gain important knowledge that could save a life.

Excursion Alert: See Annie in Fuengirola

Also, mark your calendars for the exciting excursion to see Annie at the Salon Varietes in Fuengirola on October 4. Tickets are €44 for those with the Friends card and €47 for visitors.

Plan Ahead: Trip to Viveros Guzmán

Finally, don’t miss the trip to Viveros Guzmán on November 28 for a festive day of shopping and exploring. Join in on the fun and support a great cause! For more info, call 952 543 334 or email luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

