Can You Tip with Your Card in Spain?

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 28 Sep 2024 • 19:13 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pexels, Yan Krukau Spain’s hospitality scene is well-equipped for plastic.

Yes, you can. Spain’s hospitality scene is well-equipped for plastic. From cosy local bars to the chicest eateries, you’ll find most places happily accepting card tips.

There is usually no problem with rounding up the bill to say “thank you” for good food and good service. While the UK is changing the law to make it illegal for restaurant owners to withhold tips from staff, Spanish law does not explicitly stop restaurant bosses from taking tips yet. However, it’s almost unheard of for managers to snatch tips from their hardworking waiters.

If you’re dining out in Spain and find yourself without cash, don’t worry. Remember, whether you’re in a cosy local bar or a trendy restaurant, most places will happily accommodate this. It’s very rare to find a bar or restaurant in Spain that doesn’t accept cards, but readers be warned, it does sometimes happen in tourist areas.

How Do I Know the Staff Will Get the Tip?

Check before tipping. The situation is exactly the same as in the UK up until October 1, 2024. Although it’s very rare in Spain for restaurant bosses to dip their hands into the digital tip jar, you can double-check with your server just to make sure the money is going to the right place.

So, how do you tip without causing a stir?

In your average bar or restaurant, tossing a few euros their way is perfectly fine. Let’s say your bill is €61.50; just round it up to €65. Those extra coins go straight to the staff.

