Coffee Morning for U3A Calpe

Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 12:21
Mark and Liz singing at U3A Calpe coffee morning
Credit: U3A Calpe
After the summer break, the U3A Calpe was ready to get together and have a nice catch-up.
What better way to do that than with a coffee morning that also served as their general meeting? They even welcomed several people who came along to join the U3A for the first time, so also had an opportunity to get to know some new faces who were welcomed with friendly greetings. So much so, that they were quickly engaged in paperwork and signing up for forthcoming trips and events.
The meeting took place at Yodel on September 20, and members enjoyed a nice chat while being entertained by the very talented Mark Sanderson of the Guitar Group. Even nicer, he was joined by his lovely wife, Liz, and together, they sang some of their favourite numbers.
If the U3A Calpe sounds like something you might be interested in becoming a member of, check out their website It contains lots of very useful information, including details of the exciting activities they have planned.
Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.
