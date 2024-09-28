By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 21:24 • 2 minutes read

Børsen, Denmark Credit: Jorge Lascar, Flickr

Reconstructions are starting of Denmark´s historic Børsen in Copenhagen, bringing the Old Stock Exchange landmark back to its former grandeur.

Denmark´s historic Børsen enters reconstruction

After a catastrophic fire destroyed more than half of the 400-year-old historic Børsen building on April 16, workers are beginning an effortful reconstruction, following a yearlong restoration plan.

Five months after a devastating fire destroyed more than half of Copenhagen´s Old Stock Exchange, workers are set to reconstruct the iconic building; “We will do this as fast as possible to have Børsen ready for the Copenhageners, for the Danes, for the world again,” said Lars Daugaard Jepsen, Head of reconstruction at Denmark´s Chamber of Commerce, owners of the building.

On September 26, King Frederik X of Denmark laid a “foundation stone” within part of a red brick wall that remained despite the past fire terror, marking the beginning of the ambitious reconstruction project. The following day, an open-day event invited visitors to view the remains of Børsen.

Daugaard Jepsen encouraged the workers on the project, expressing his belief that history can be brought back to life despite the fire damages; “We have a lot of pictures, we have a lot of papers, we have a lot of knowledge about this building. That´s why we are very optimistic of rebuilding this place.”

He noted that the same materials that were used in the construction of Børsen 400 years ago, will be used today, yet the interior will change, now taking a new appearance for the ninth time in the building´s history. “Our task is to look forward,” the Head of reconstruction highlighted; “to make a building that will stand for at least 400 years.”

The reconstruction cost and the expected completion date have not been reported but the authorities affirmed; “We will do it as fast as we can,” adding that it is likely to take the same time as the Notre Dame reconstruction, which was five years of dedicated work.

Denmark´s historic Børsen; the April fire

This year, in the early hours of April 16, a relentless fire broke out in Børsen, destroying the building´s famous green copper roof and the dragon-tail spire. Two days later, a significant part of the building´s exterior wall collapsed inwards. During the fire, passers-by stormed the building in brave attempts to rescue one-of-a-kind artworks; with their bravery, at least 90 per cent of the historic objects were rescued.

The authorities still haven´t reported the cause of the fire but it is believed to have started on the roof, which was at the time wrapped in scaffolding for ongoing renovation work, meant to mark Børsen´s anniversary in 2024.

Denmark´s historic Børsen; the history and uses

Developed by the former King of Denmark and Norway (1588-1648) Christian IV, the building was planned to strengthen Copenhagen´s position in Northern trade and commerce. Construction began in 1615 and was finalised and opened by 1624. To this day, it is considered the emblem of the Dutch Renaissance style which spread through Denmark.

A protected building for conservation purposes, Børsen became the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce in 2024 and has for decades been one of the most popular tourist attractions in Denmark. Reaching a height of 56 metres, Børsen is recognised worldwide for its intricate shape in the imitation of four intertwined dragons, reminding residents and visitors of the past artistic achievements which are to be preserved for centuries to come.

Find out the latest European stories by the Euro Weekly News.