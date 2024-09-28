Fights breakout at Marbella allotment

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 19:34 • 1 minute read

Plans for public allotments, Marbella Credit: INTREEGUE Photography - Shutterstock

The Arboretum environmental foundation has been forced to close its ecological allotment park in Marbella after 13 years because of fights over water.

The allotments, managed by a team of volunteers, are now closed to the 30 amateur gardeners who had been growing their fruit and vegetables there. Recently, the volunteers were asked by the management to take measures to ensure the gardeners were not using water excessively given the severity of the current drought the Malaga province is suffering.

Tensions rise over water useage

However, many of the gardeners, alarmed and frustrated to see their crops underperforming, became aggressive with the volunteers. Tensions began hotting up this time last year when similar water restrictions were imposed.

Due to the lack of awareness of some city people, it seems they do not understand the importance of water frugalness and careful water management, according to Arboretum.

This year, things have turned ugly at the allotments with physical aggression and threats towards the volunteers. The closure coincides with the end of the contract with Marbella council, and rather than seek renewal, the president of Arboretum, Alejandro Orioli, has decided to temporarily close the facilities to local vegetable gardeners.

Marbella has been studying the option of opening more public allotment spaces throughout the city, but with the current behaviour of local gardeners, coupled with an ongoing third year of drought, they might be having second thoughts.