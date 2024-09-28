By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 20:56 • 3 minutes read

Taste Takes the Lead: New Survey Highlights German Food Choices. Credit: cottonbro studio

Taste Takes the Lead: New Survey Highlights German Food Choices

Forget the government’s opinion. Germans have spoken, and their top priority is still taste. According to a recent bombshell survey, no matter how much politicians try to stick their noses in, flavour reigns supreme for German food lovers. Though buying patterns are changing, taste remains the top priority.

In the midst of Oktoberfest – with many Germans rejoicing for the 189th edition- a very serious food debate has been cooking up. In fact, it has been cooking up for a while now.

A recent government study revealed that Germans are getting picky about what’s on their plates. They’re taking control of their own choices and won’t be told what belongs in their shopping trolleys.

Agricultural Minister Cem Özdemir dropped the latest bombshell report, “Germany, As It Eats” several months ago, revealing that more and more Germans are tuning into where their food comes from, especially when it comes to animal welfare and nutrition. But when it comes down to it, they’re calling the shots, not the politicians. But one thing’s clear: 99% of those polled said taste was their top priority.

In a fiery speech, Özdemir threw down the gauntlet, arguing that Germans don’t need a lecture on how to eat. He took a thinly veiled swipe at the growing trend of using food choices as a political weapon.

Speaking in Berlin, Özdemir didn’t hold back, making it crystal clear that Germans don’t need the government sticking its nose in their diets. “Our citizens make their own choices about what they eat. They don’t need lectures or orders from anyone,” he said, taking a clear dig at how food choices have become more political in recent years.

This latest survey – which is the ninth of its kind – revealed some fascinating shifts in the types of food landing in German shopping trolleys.

Incidentally, this prescriptive eating advice by governments is not just happening in Germany but throughout Western Europe as a whole.

More people are checking food labels for information on nutritional value and animal welfare.

A jaw-dropping 84% of shoppers demand animal welfare details slapped on meat packaging. Germans want to know what kind of life the animal had before it ended up on their plates. But don’t let that fool you; taste still wins the food fight. Sure, Germans care about what’s in their food, but when push comes to shove, the taste is still calling the shots. A whopping 91% of respondents made it crystal clear: if it doesn’t taste good, it’s not going in the basket.

Shifting Eating Habits

When it comes to what’s filling up German supermarket trolleys, fruit and veg lead the way. About 71% of people in the survey said they eat vegetables every day, and 62% said the same about dairy products. Only 23% said they have meat daily, with more younger people opting for plant-based options like vegan and vegetarian foods.

Youngsters Ditching Meat

It’s the younger generation making waves. The under-30 crowd are presumably going wild for vegan sausages and veggie burgers, with 14% vegetarians and 6% vegans among 18-29-year-olds. Meanwhile, the older generations weren’t so keen, with only 1% of over-60s identifying as vegan.

But strangely enough, curiosity rather than ideology could be driving the switch to more plant-based diets. In a surprising twist, most aren’t doing it for the planet but because they’re curious. In fact, 69% of those who had tried vegan or vegetarian products said they did so simply out of curiosity.

Taste Rules, But Ethics Matter

A jaw-dropping 70% of people in the survey preferred fair-trade food, and many said they supported eco-farmed goods. But when it came to price, only 55% said affordability was a major concern.

Eating Out is Still In

While cooking at home is still popular, particularly among older generations, younger people said they were less keen on slaving over the cooker. Nearly half of the respondents, around 45%, are still cooking up a storm daily, but only a tiny 7% are dodging the kitchen altogether.

When it comes to treating themselves, 74% aren’t shy about heading to their favourite pub or restaurant at least once a month, and 39% admitted they can’t resist ordering a cheeky takeaway every few weeks.