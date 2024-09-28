By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 28 Sep 2024 • 13:17 • 2 minutes read

How to Tip in Spain. Credit: Pexels, Helena Lopes

Tipping in Spain: What You Need to Know.

So, you’ve polished off your meal, battled for the bill, and now you’re left wondering: Do I need to tip? And if so, how much? It’s easy to feel uneasy about tipping in a foreign country.

Let’s set the record straight: tipping in Spain isn’t like in the US, the UK, or other countries. Waiters here should, in theory, be earning a decent wage by local standards, so there’s no obligation to leave a tip, and it’s not expected in bars. However, in restaurants, it is considered good etiquette to leave a tip if you’ve had a good meal. It’s all down to you and your experience. It’s never demanded or expected; it’s up to the customer to decide with their group if they leave a tip and, if so, how much.

How Much to Tip in Spain

A general guideline for a good restaurant is around 10%. If the food and service were top-notch, feel free to leave a little extra, but it’s not a requirement.

Beware of Some Restaurants

In some tourist-packed areas, some restaurants – often foreign-operated – are trying to guilt-trip customers into tipping by adding “suggested” tips to the bill. Yes, we’re talking about those bills with a 0% tip and a sad face next to it, followed by a 10% tip with a happy face. Total tourist trap alert. This kind of thing is definitely not the norm in Spain and is considered in bad taste, so don’t fall for it.

Card Payments: Can You Tip?

Paying by card but short on cash? No worries. You can add the tip directly to your bill, and the staff will receive it. It’s good to check with your waiter or waitress, as you never know, but it’s illegal for owners to keep the tips, and they rarely, if ever, do.

In an average bar or restaurant, if your meal comes to €48, just tell them to round it up to €50, and the extra couple of euros should go to your server.

Asking for a Doggy Bag in Spanish.

And here’s a bonus tip: if you can’t finish your meal, don’t be shy about asking for a doggy bag; yes, you can take those leftovers home. Just point at the food and ask: “Nos lo puede poner para llevar por favor? Está muy bueno.”

Navigating tipping abroad can be tricky, but rest assured you’re not the only one. Just go with your gut.

Happy eating.