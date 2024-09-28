Mayor unveils Museos Almeria Cuidad

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 16:40 • 2 minutes read

Almeria celebrates its historic museums with a new brand Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

Almeria marked World Tourism Day on September 27 with exciting activities under the theme “Tourism and Peace,” including the unveiling of the city’s new museum umbrella brand.

The Mayor, Maria del Mar Vazquez, alongside Tourism Councilor Joaquin Perez de la Blanca, unveiled the new “Museos Almeria Ciudad” brand and logo, designed to represent all municipal museums in the city.

Perez de la Blanca described the brand as “a visual umbrella encompassing the diversity and uniqueness of Almeria’s museum spaces.”

Vazquez emphasised the logo’s significance, stating it features “one of the archery located on the stairs of the recently inaugurated Consistorial House,” symbolising the quality standard upheld by the City Hall.

Maria del Mar Vazquez also highlighted the Town Hall’s plans, stating “We will continue to work on this line and, in addition, this is the first step for the comprehensive modernisation of all museums, which will be carried out through the different tourist plans to modernise infrastructure or the museum’s technology.”

The mayor emphasised that “first we wanted all museums to be under the umbrella of a brand and a logo that will appear on all the facades of the museum buildings.”

The day also saw the inauguration of a museum exhibition on the Paseo de Almeria, showcasing images of the city’s ten municipal museums, with more to be added soon.

Open until October 14, the exhibition features 30 slides across 15 panels, providing insights into each museum’s history.

Impressively, museum visits have grown by almost 6 per cent this year, reaching over 123,000 by August.

Vazquez pledged continued modernisation efforts, aiming to make Almeria a top tourist destination.

Illustrator Juan Nuñez highlighted the exhibition’s interactive features, including QR codes linking to museum details, stating “this campaign is based on several options, first in this exhibition with the facades of the eleven museums of the City Hall, a QR code that leads to the Museums website and a QR code to download the App ‘Discover Almeria’”

“this is complemented by a brochure with tokens of each museum that will be delivered to the Tourism Office and in each of the museums so that visitors and Germans can learn more about each space,” concluded Nuñez.

Celebrations concluded with theatrical visits by ‘Travel in Time,’ bringing Almeria’s magic to life and inviting residents and tourists alike to explore its rich cultural heritage.

Mayor Maria del Mar Vazquez spoke on the event coinciding with World Tourism Day, stating “the tourism sector for us is very important because thanks to them, Almeria continues to grow,” adding that this sector “is fundamental and that’s why we created the Almeria Tourism Forum to count on the private sector and to know what are their suggestions, concerns, weaknesses and to know what we need to invest the money in to keep improving.”

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.