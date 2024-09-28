By Marc Menendez-Roche •
A missing teenage girl was found safe by police in Benalmadena after she went missing from a child protection centre.
A 14-year-old girl who vanished after fleeing a child protection centre in Cordoba has been found safe and sound in Benalmadena, authorities have confirmed.
The girl disappeared on Wednesday, September 18, after running away from a care centre in Lucena, Cordoba. After a frantic search and public appeals, police shared 14-year-old Silvia’s photo far and wide through the National Centre for Missing Persons, desperately hoping someone would recognise her.
Finally, after days of uncertainty, Silvia was tracked down on the weekend of September 21 and 22, in Benalmadena, Málaga. She was found with a relative.
Spanish police were quick to reassure everyone that the teen was safe and in good health. She’s now back in the care centre, with staff keeping a close eye on her and following strict safeguarding measures.
The discovery has shocked locals, as the case quickly became the focus of attention in the quiet coastal town.
