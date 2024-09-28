By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 28 Sep 2024 • 17:15 • 2 minutes read

MotoGP Saved! Algarve Grand Prix Secured After Intense Financial Drama. Discover how Portugal rescued the MotoGP race in Portimão from collapse, restoring trust and boosting tourism. Credit: Shutterstock, Shishkin Dmitry

MotoGP saved! Algarve Grand Prix secured after intense financial drama. Portugal managed to rescue the MotoGP race in Portimão from collapse.

MotoGP Finally Seals Deal to Stay in Algarve, Despite Financial Drama.

MotoGP fans rejoice. Portugal’s Algarve International Autodrome is set to roar once more, as MotoGP bosses have officially secured the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimão for the coming years. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Top Portuguese politicians had to swoop in, rescuing the race from the brink of complete and utter collapse amidst a backdrop of unpaid debts.

MotoGP Drama EXPOSED: How Algarve Nearly Lost the Race

As reported by Portuguese news agency LUSA, FIM president Jorge Viegas couldn’t hide his delight, calling the contract renewal a “great satisfaction.” But his smiles might have been largely due to a sense of relief, following a seemingly never-ending series of financial woes, tense negotiations, and some seriously close calls. Viegas admitted the Algarve circuit was on shaky ground due to hefty unpaid dues to Dorna, MotoGP’s main promoter.

“It wasn’t easy,” Viegas confessed, adding, “The Portuguese Grand Prix was at risk, but now I can only be happy that MotoGP will continue in Portugal.”

Algarve MotoGP Lives On: Inside the Deal That Almost Failed

In a nail-biting last-minute rescue, the Portuguese government stepped in – showing serious interest for the first time – to make this deal happen. They’ve even committed to splashing €2 million a year for the next two years to keep the engines blaizing at full speed.

Tourist Boost Amid Cash Crisis: While MotoGP might be burning rubber, it’s also bringing in big money. Portuguese Secretary of State for Tourism Pedro Machado revealed the government’s desperate scramble to restore Portugal’s reputation after the nation dropped the ball on past financial obligations.

“We had to win back trust, particularly with Dorna and Liberty, the race licence holders,” said Machado. With the state owing big, it took a “solid, responsible, credible and reliable negotiation process” to bring things back on track, he added.

But it’s not just about saving face. MotoGP brings in serious cash – €80 million to be precise – a fact that wasn’t lost on Machado. With over 180,000 visitors pouring into the Algarve for the last race, it’s easy to see why the Portuguese government was so keen to keep the event on home turf.

MotoGP Will Light Up the Algarve in November

Next year’s MotoGP race in Portimão is set to be one of the last stops on the calendar, likely taking place in November. While some worried about holding the race during the quieter tourist season, the government clearly decided, “better a date than no date at all.” Now, the Algarve will once more be able to host a major MotoGP event.

And it’s not just MotoGP that’s revving up in Portugal, the Superbike and Junior GP Championships will also be hitting the Algarve and Estoril, cementing Portugal’s place as a must-visit destination for motorsport fans.

With high hopes for the future, Machado’s pushing for even more international events, including major golf and equestrian competitions. Portugal’s motor-racing future is back on track, so if you’re a fan, get ready to buckle up for a wild ride.