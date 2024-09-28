Murcia’s housing prices rise outpacing national average

By Catherine McGeer •
Housing Prices on the Rise
HOUSING prices in the Region of Murcia have soared by 6.6 per cent over the past year, pushing the average cost per square metre to €1,098 in the region, according to data from the second quarter. This increase is almost a full percentage point higher than Spain’s national average, which rose by 5.7 per cent.
The rise in Murcia is the seventh highest in the country and marks a continued post-pandemic trend of escalating housing costs. Less than three years ago, prices in Murcia were below €1,000 per square metre, but they have since jumped by over 11 per cent.
Across Spain, prices reached their highest levels since 2009, with an average of €1,896 per square metre. While higher interest rates have made mortgages more expensive, the overall cost of housing continues to climb, making homeownership even less accessible for many citizens. Regions like Madrid and the Balearic Islands have surpassed €3,100 per square metre, while Murcia’s housing market continues to tighten.
