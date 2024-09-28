By Letara Draghia • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 23:48 • 1 minute read

Kristin Thuv in 2022. Credit: Instagram.

In an impressive display of speed and precision, Norway‘s Kristin Thuv has claimed the title of World Puzzle Champion, finishing a 500-piece puzzle in just under 38 minutes.

Competing at the World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship 2024 in Valladolid, Spain, Thuv outpaced 3,500 participants from around the globe.

The puzzle she completed featured a complex image of tigers and greenery, a challenge that tested both her focus and speed. Thuv’s victory has brought attention to the growing popularity of competitive puzzling, a sport that continues to attract enthusiasts of all ages. Her success is a reflection of years of dedication to the craft.

“I have been doing puzzles all my life, but then during the pandemic I heard of speed puzzling, and I was like ‘I am going to the World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship,’ and I started practising,” Thuv said.

Runners up in the World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship 2024

Poland’s Weronika Huptas secured second place with a time of 39 minutes and 12 seconds, closely followed by fellow countryman Krystian Niedzela, who finished in 41 minutes and 9 seconds. The top Spanish finisher, Alejandro Clemente, completed the puzzle in 43 minutes and 59 seconds, rounding out the leading competitors.

While Kristin Thuv celebrated her win, some argue that competitive puzzling might detract from the leisurely, calming essence of the hobby. However, her success exemplifies how the sport can merge relaxation with precision and competitiveness. Regardless of opinion, Thuv’s achievement is a reminder that jigsaw puzzling is evolving into a celebrated sport of its own.