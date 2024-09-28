Painting the character of Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 28 Sep 2024 • 16:53 • 1 minute read

Painting of a traditional Torremolinos street. Credit: Juan Arroyo Facebook.

Torremolinos hosts an exhibition of the Costa del Sol-inspired artist Juan Arroyo until October 11

The exhibition is composed of a total of 24 works beach scenes to still lifes reflecting the character of Torremolinos, its people, and surroundings. The main protagonists in many of the paintings are bougainvilleas, oranges, and loaves of bread. It is a tribute to the theme of traditional Spanish painting, marked by a dash of realism in textures and colours.

Juan Arroyo was born in Córdoba and began his first art studies at the School of Applied Fine Arts in the Andalusian city. Years later he moved to Torremolinos where he settled and found most of his inspiration. He is an artist well known for having painted pastel portraits for decades at the Alma Art Gallery on Calle Cauce in Torremolinos, and so becoming one of the great portraitists in the golden age of the town.

Brings out a wry smile with the familiarity of the subjects

As well as being a great fine artist, he is one of the best cartoonists around, while his paintings touch everyone living on the Costa del Sol with their precious realism highlighting the almost tangible texture of the object they capture. Within the simplicity of his work, he transmits a tranquillity and a detail that encourages contemplation, while bringing out a wry smile with the familiarity of the subjects.

The exhibition can be visited from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday, at the Torremolinos Tourist Interpretation Centre, until October 11.