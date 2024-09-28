By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 23:48 • 3 minutes read

Follow the right procedures in an accident. Credit: hodim - Shutterstock

Bumps with other cars account for over 70% of all road accidents in Spain. But, what should you do if you experience a minor scrape with another vehicle? Not following the correct steps could leave you seriously out of pocket.

It can happen to any driver, no matter how alert or how experienced. Most of these minor bumps happen during the pure light of day, but in any case, it is important to know what to do. The first thing we should get into the habit of doing when driving in Spain is to take a mental note of which road we are driving on, and more or less the kilometre you are at any time. The exit for La Cala de Mijas in Andalusia on the A7, for example, is kilometre 1024. There are frequent signs along motorways to indicate this. Spanish driving instructors will drill the importance of this into the minds of their students. We will see why later on.

Is everyone OK?

1. First things first – after a collision of any kind, check everyone in the vehicle is OK. A nasty shock or sudden jolt could bring on the extremely dangerous condition of ‘shock’. So, make sure everyone in the vehicle is compos mentis and moving freely. Remember, even a slight knock, can cause whiplash or concussion.

Your first impulse will probably be to get out of the car. But, stay calm and check your passengers first; Then, look outside the car in case anyone else has been affected. It may be necessary to call 112 (the emergency services); only leave your vehicle when it is safe to do so, and check in on the occupants of the other vehicle involved.

Make your car safe

2. If you are on an urban street, try to move your vehicle to the side of the road to facilitate traffic. Turn on your hazard lights and put on your reflective vest before getting out of your car. In fact, it is good practice to wear the reflective vest no matter where the accident occurred. And it is law on out-of-town roads.

Be sure to signal the perimeter of the car accident by placing the reflective triangles or new flashing magnetic light on top of your vehicle. Reflective triangles should be placed at the side of the road at around 50 metres before on-coming traffic.

Note down all the details

3. Write down the data of the vehicles involved including the make and model of the other vehicle, the colour, and the number plate. Some drivers may try to drive off to avoid the financial consequences, so remember to keep your phone at hand to take photos of the other vehicle and its number plate. Also photos of your vehicle, and any visible damage sustained to both. Most drivers, though, will remain at the scene.

You should have a ‘friendly accident agreement’ (or, ‘Declaración amistosa de accident’) form in your glove compartment. Make sure to exchange contact details. Full names, phone numbers, and vehicle registration numbers. And, important – exchange insurance policy numbers. If the other driver does not want to do this or just drives off, call 112 to request the police. Failure to do this may leave you footing the bill for the repairs.

When in doubt, call 112

4. Never be afraid to call the police. If the other driver involved shows a belligerent attitude or tries to transfer the blame for the accident, always sit inside your car with the doors locked and call the police. The officers will be impartial and will always seek to resolve the conflict. As well, police reports are important to legally protect yourself and claim insurance. They will be invaluable evidence during claims.

Call the insurance company asap

5. Contact your insurer. If the accident took place on a main thoroughfare, country road, or motorway, the insurance people will no doubt ask at which kilometre of the road you are on. This is why it is good to get into the habit of keeping a mental note of more or less where you are.

Whether there was a friendly agreement signed or if you don’t get it, always remember to contact your insurer. Moving your car away and dealing with the insurance later may affect your insurance claim. Send them a copy of the car accident report as soon as possible. It is recommended that you attach all kinds of evidence such as photographs.