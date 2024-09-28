The Murcia Region sees lowest inflation rate in Spain

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Food Costs Ease in Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ fast-stock

RECENT data shows that inflation in the region of Murcia has only risen by 2 per cent, making it the lowest in Spain. A slowdown in food and fuel prices has been key to this stability. While overall inflation has dipped slightly, grocery costs have increased by just 2.5 per cent over the past year, a significant improvement from last year’s nearly 10 per cent spike.

Key Price Changes: Olive Oil Increases While Other Essentials Drop

Olive oil, currently exempt from VAT, has seen a hefty 19 per cent price jump in the last year. On a brighter note, prices for fruits, milk, eggs, and both fresh and frozen fish have dropped. However, beef and pork prices have gone up by 3.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

Transport and Communication Costs: Contributing to CPI Stability

Other areas like transport and communications have helped reduce the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slightly, marking two consecutive months of decline. Despite some price increases in leisure, culture, and dining, the overall trend remains encouraging.

Positive News for Families and Budgets

Trade union CC OO called this ‘great news’ for families, as it allows them to manage their budgets better and regain some purchasing power after years of rising prices.

Tips for Managing Your Budget Amidst Changing Prices

As regional inflation stabilises, families can take proactive steps to manage their budgets effectively:

Plan Your Grocery Shopping: With grocery costs increasing only slightly, consider planning meals around seasonal fruits and vegetables, which are often more affordable. Take advantage of local markets to find fresh produce at lower prices. Compare Prices: Keep an eye on weekly flyers from supermarkets and local shops to identify the best deals on essential items. Using price comparison apps can also help you save money. Buy in Bulk: For non-perishable items and products with a long shelf life, buying in bulk can result in significant savings over time. Stay Informed: Monitor local news sources for updates on price changes, promotions, and community initiatives aimed at helping residents manage their costs. Review Subscriptions and Services: Take a moment to assess your recurring expenses, such as subscriptions or memberships, and see where you can cut back without sacrificing enjoyment. Create a Budget: Establish a monthly budget that allocates funds for necessities, savings, and discretionary spending. This will help you maintain control over your finances and make informed decisions.

By staying informed and proactive, families can navigate the current economic landscape more effectively and regain control over their financial well-being.

