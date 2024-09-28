The Murcia Region sees lowest inflation rate in Spain

By Catherine McGeer •
Food Costs Ease in Murcia
RECENT data shows that inflation in the region of Murcia has only risen by 2 per cent, making it the lowest in Spain. A slowdown in food and fuel prices has been key to this stability. While overall inflation has dipped slightly, grocery costs have increased by just 2.5 per cent over the past year, a significant improvement from last year’s nearly 10 per cent spike.
Olive oil, currently exempt from VAT, has seen a hefty 19 per cent price jump in the last year. On a brighter note, prices for fruits, milk, eggs, and both fresh and frozen fish have dropped. However, beef and pork prices have gone up by 3.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.
Other areas like transport and communications have helped reduce the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slightly, marking two consecutive months of decline. Despite some price increases in leisure, culture, and dining, the overall trend remains encouraging.
Trade union CC OO called this ‘great news’ for families, as it allows them to manage their budgets better and regain some purchasing power after years of rising prices.
As regional inflation stabilises, families can take proactive steps to manage their budgets effectively:
By staying informed and proactive, families can navigate the current economic landscape more effectively and regain control over their financial well-being.
