By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 10:20 • 2 minutes read

Choose happy, choose coffee Woman holding a coffee cup Credit: Kristina Paukshtite, Pexels

Three cups of coffee a day keep the doctor away; new research found more caffeine benefits to help you reach your ultimate well-being.

Researchers studied the effects of drinking three cups of coffee

Researchers from Sweden and China recently analysed data from the UK Biobank, which included more than 500,000 participants aged 37-73, and found that regular coffee consumption had a significant impact on preventing cardiometabolic diseases. These include heart disease and stroke; the most common killer in humans today.

“Consuming three cups of coffee, or 200-300 mg caffeine, per day might help to reduce the risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity,” reported the study´s lead author Chaofu Ke, M.D, Ph.D at Suzhou Medical College of Soochow University. CM (Cardiometabolic multimorbidity) is the coexistence of at least two cardiometabolic diseases, cases of which have increased throughout the years.

Also revealed by a recent research by the Endocrine Society, people who consumed three cups of coffee per day were less likely to develop “cardiometabolic multimorbidity.” The study stated that those consuming up to three cups of coffee per day had a 48,1 – 40,7 more per cent reduced risk for new-onset CM compared to non-caffeine drinkers.

What drinking three cups of coffee does to your body

A performance booster that helps improve mood, productivity, and sports activity, caffeine consumption is associated with a decreased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, disclosed by researchers. As caffeine helps to preserve the function of the beta cells in the pancreas, which are responsible for producing insulin, blood sugar levels are better regulated, providing the body with antioxidants.

According to one review of 13 studies on caffeine, those who have a coffee habit have a significantly lower risk of developing or progressing in Parkinson´s disease. In a similar review of 11 studies including more than 29,000 people, data proved that the more caffeine people consumed, the lower their risk of developing Alzheimer´s disease.

“Regardless of factors like age, weight status, and alcohol consumption,” those consuming two to four cups of coffee daily, face a lower risk of death, reported PubMed Central, after evaluating 40 studies on caffeine.

Can you afford three cups of coffee?

Although a healthy habit, it is becoming increasingly pricey across Europe, as caffeine prices soar to record levels. Nevertheless, the European market reigns over that of the US in affordable healthy produce. While a cup of coffee costs around $4,90 (€4,3) in the US, a full meal at an American McDonald´s costs only $7,57 (€6,78).

Across Europe, fruits and vegetables are up to 70 per cent cheaper than in the US and are easily accessible in local markets. Buying poultry in Europe is up to 50 per cent less costly than in the US, and seafood up to 75 per cent, and is also fresher in the EU. Processed foods meanwhile, cost more in Europe, as European governments subsidize fresh, wholesome food production.

In the US, on the other hand, the government subsidizes mostly big farm production for sugar, wheat, flour, corn, dairy, and soybeans, with limited, if any support for seafood, organic animal products, or fresh produce, making it much harder for American to keep up with European healthy habits.

