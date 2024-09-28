By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 28 Sep 2024 • 11:36 • 2 minutes read

Gibraltar Border: La Linea Council Demands Answers on New Gibraltar Biometric Checks Credit: Shutterstock, Andrew V Marcus

La Linea council seeks clarity on future biometric checks at the Gibraltar border. The regional government criticises the central government over a lack of cooperation in Gibraltar talks.

La Linea de la Concepcion (Cadiz), September 25.

Juan Franco, the Mayor of La Linea de la Concepción (Cádiz) and leader of La Linea 100×100 – a local community-focused political party in the town of La Linea de la Concepción – announced on Wednesday that the council has sent a formal request to the Spanish Interior Ministry. This request, backed by all political groups in the local council – PP and PSOE -seeks clarity on the planned introduction of biometric controls at the town’s border with Gibraltar, known as “la Verja.”

Schengen Entry and Exit System (SES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS)

It’s worth noting that the new Schengen Entry and Exit System (SES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) are set to be implemented. Last July, the Gibraltarian government warned its citizens about these upcoming changes, which will reintroduce border checks at “la Verja.” Travellers will be required to scan their passports and provide biometric data before crossing. However, once registered in the system, travellers won’t need to repeat the process.

The plan was for this new control system to be up and running by November. However, there have been recent reports suggesting a possible delay, as it seems that the Netherlands, Germany, and France -three Schengen Area members – are facing some difficulties in rolling out the system by that date.

During a recent personal visit to the area, Mr Franco noticed changes to the system for re-entering Spain. He explained that the issue is “purely technical” and acknowledged that once the new border controls are installed, there will be a transition period. During this time, there may be delays, queues, and other issues within La Linea’s municipal boundaries, which could lead to traffic hold-ups.

Finally, the Mayor expressed hope that the requested information would be provided soon, adding, “The council is, of course, ready and willing to assist the Ministry in any way we can.”

Will British citizens need an ETIAS to travel to Spain from 2025?

Yes, starting in 2025, British citizens will need to apply for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) to visit Spain and other Schengen Area countries for short stays (up to 90 days in any 180-day period) if they are not in possession of a biometric residency card (TIE). ETIAS is similar to the American US ESTA and requires an online application, along with a fee of around €7. Once approved, the authorisation will be valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

There will be a transitional period after ETIAS is introduced in mid-2025. During this time, travellers may be able to enter without an ETIAS, but it is advised to apply for one in advance to avoid any issues​. This system was introduced to enhance border security and pre-screen all travellers from visa-exempt countries, including the UK, after Brexit.

As Gibraltar Treaty negotiations continue in Brussels, tensions rise as locals and travellers alike await clarity on how the new biometric checks will impact day-to-day life at the border. With the clock ticking towards the 2025 ETIAS rollout, will Spain and the UK find common ground, or are even more travel headaches on the horizon? Stay tuned.