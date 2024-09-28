Very Heavy Metal in Alhaurín

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 17:51 • 1 minute read

Heaviest of Metal - Obús in concert. Credit: Obús Facebook.

Heavy Metal icons Obús are playing Alhaurín de la Torre on Saturday, October 5.

Obús is a Spanish heavy metal outfit formed in Madrid in the early 80s. They stood out from the rest for taking risks in putting on raucous live shows striving to reach the level of the same of the greatest stars of international heavy metal. In addition, they write lyrics and express an attitude and a feeling that connects with the thousands of people who followed them to achieve that all-important link between the audience and the group. As they said in a recent interview: ‘All of Obús’s songs, some more than others, contribute and tell us something.’

Far from denying their style, they always claimed their genre was a very heavy ‘Heavy Metal’ band. They even dedicated a song from their first album to Metal with ‘Dosis de Heavy Metal’. The band have sold over a million records during their career and have shared festival billings with Panzer and Judas Priest.

Obús in concert is being held at the Auditorium of the El Portón Estate. Juan Carlos I Street. Alhaurín de la Torre. Tickets to see Obus in Alhaurín de la Torre are on sale at mientrada.net. The doors open at 9pm and the music starts at 10pm.