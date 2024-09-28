Wined & Dined: U3A Marina Baixa

By Donna Williams • Published: 28 Sep 2024 • 11:13 • 1 minute read

U3A Marina Baxia enjoying a social gathering Credit: U3A Marina Baixa

Twenty-two members of the U3A Marina Baixa recently got together to enjoy a delightful lunch at the Xorta Restaurant near Guadalest.

While this was a little further afield than their usual choice of venue, the stunning scenery en route made it a worthwhile journey. Even better were the spectacular views from the restaurant itself, making their lunch together just that little bit more memorable.

Hazel Layt organises the Wine and Dine group and has already made arrangements for the next one, which will take place at the Kathmandu Restaurant in Albir on Friday, October 11. In addition, although Christmas still feels far away, bookings are already being taken for their event at the Kaktus Hotel (also in Albir) on Wednesday, December 11.

U3A Wine Tasting Group get together

Not to be outdone, the Wine Tasting Group also met recently, and their chosen venue was the Mezquita Restaurant in Beniarda. Here, they sampled a selection of wines and delectable homemade tapas while sitting on the terrace, taking in the mountain scenery. Unfortunately, the rain later ‘persuaded’ the members to retreat indoors, but it didn’t detract from an enjoyable evening organised by Sue and Garry Bell.

If either of these groups appeals to you, or if you are interested in learning more about the U3A Marina Baixa generally, a good place to start is their Facebook page. Alternatively, you can contact their secretary, Kath Bailey, at u3ambsec@gmail.com.

