By Letara Draghia • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 22:06 • 1 minute read

Credit: Instagram

Today, Hollywood actor Damian Lewis took part in one of London’s most unusual traditions – The London Sheep Drive, which involves herding sheep across the River Thames. This quirky event is part of an ancient right granted to Freemen of the City of London, allowing them to bring livestock to market without paying tolls.

Lewis, best known for his roles in Homeland and Band of Brothers, was invited to act as the shepherd for the day, leading a flock of sheep across Southwark Bridge.

Dressed in his grandfather’s World War I-era wool coat and carrying a shepherd’s crook, the 53-year-old actor described the experience as “fabulous” and an “eccentric, very British day” that honours an ancient tradition.

The Sheep Drive is not just a fun day out; it holds historical significance. The event dates back to medieval times, when Freemen could cross the River Thames, toll-free.

The London Sheep Drive & Livery Fair 2024

Situated on Queen Street and Queen Street Place, the impressive Livery Fair invites visitors to explore the history and significance of the Sheep Drive and the various charitable causes it supports. The event showcases livery companies and wool specialists, who demonstrate their craft through engaging activities and offer their products for sale. Visitors can also enjoy exciting displays, such as expert shearing demonstrations and an exhibition of rare breed sheep, making the event both educational and entertaining for all.

Not everyone, however, sees the need for such a tradition in modern times. Critics have pointed out that while it’s a charming nod to history, the event might seem out of place in a bustling modern city like London. But for many, including Lewis, it’s an enjoyable way to keep a quirky part of British history alive while supporting good causes.

