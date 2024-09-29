Art makes waves in Altea

By Donna Williams • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 19:40 • 1 minute read

Do more for the Sea! Organisers Credit: Berty Overhues

An exhibition entitled ‘Art makes waves’ has been organised to take place from October 4 to 6, between 10.00am and 11.00pm on each day.

However, this is no ordinary art exhibition, as its purpose is to showcase how art can make a positive impact by supporting and raising funds for the sea.

It will feature a stunning treasure, picture, and painting gallery in support of the “Do more for the Sea!” initiative. Children from Altea will present their handcrafted treasure chests, while four talented artists will display their valuable art treasures throughout the entire grounds of the Finca Restaurante Meliton/Altea la Vella over the course of the three days.

‘Art makes waves’ is a fundraiser for sea preservation

You can expect to see a diverse range of exhibits, including one hundred selected pictures, paintings, and treasure chests available for purchase. In addition to the artwork, there will be information booths covering topics such as the sea, waste, fishing, and marine protection, along with sales booths offering fantastic upcycled art items.

Helena Stepin, one of the organisers, expressed, “We are committed to working together to ‘Do more for the Sea’ and eagerly look forward to welcoming every visitor.

Our primary objective is to actively contribute to the preservation of the sea and consistently strive for greater achievements. Our ultimate aim is to ensure a healthy sea and to secure a better future for all.”

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.