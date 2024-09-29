By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Can You Ask for a Doggy Bag in a Spanish Restaurant or Is It Frowned Upon?
Curious if you can ask for a doggy bag in Spain? Find out how attitudes are shifting with the new laws encouraging restaurants to offer takeaway options for leftovers, and discover the best etiquette for packing up your meal, whether you’re dining casual or Michelin-starred. Learn more below.
Planning on dining out in Spain and wondering if you can take the leftovers home? You’ll be happy to know the times are changing. Once considered a bit of a no-no, asking for a doggy bag has now become far more accepted across the country.
With more focus on cutting down food waste and a 2023 law that makes restaurants offer takeaway options for leftovers, plenty of places are now more than happy to pack up your half-finished paella or the last bit of Spanish ham.
But hold on, while it’s no longer a big deal, there’s still a bit of etiquette to keep in mind. Pop into a casual or mid-range spot, and you’re likely in the clear. However, if you’re dining in one of the Michelin-starred restaurants, it’s worth knowing that the request might raise an eyebrow or two, though it’s hardly frowned upon.
And if you do fancy taking the rest of your meal home, just say, “¿Nos pone esto para llevar, por favor?“ Translation: “Could we take this to go, please?”
