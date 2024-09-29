Best views in Estepona with a glass of wine.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 12:45 • 1 minute read

Best rooftop bar in Estepona. Credit: Marie-Pierre Wagner, Facebook.

The Mirador del Carmen cultural centre in Estepona was first opened to the public over a year ago to offer a public space for art exhibitions, theatre, and music. There is also an Auditorium, a library, and a museum exhibiting works from the Thyssen Collection.

The only thing missing was the rooftop bar which has just been inaugurated with breathtaking views over the Mediterranean and, on a clear day, the coastline and mountains of the African continent.

Now open, the new gastronomic space Cielo Skybar is a privileged spot in Estepona situated on the top floor where the views on offer make this place the best spot in Estepona for an alcoholic beverage or just a coffee. While the prices are not cheap, they are not too exorbitant either, considering the spectacular location. A coffee will set you back just €2, and a beer (caña) €3. Bottles of reasonable wine begin at €26, the average price in any beachfront restaurant in Estepona.