Best views in Estepona with a glass of wine.

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 12:45
• 1 minute read
Best rooftop bar in Estepona.
Credit: Marie-Pierre Wagner, Facebook.
The Mirador del Carmen cultural centre in Estepona was first opened to the public over a year ago to offer a public space for art exhibitions, theatre, and music. There is also an Auditorium, a library, and a museum exhibiting works from the Thyssen Collection.
The only thing missing was the rooftop bar which has just been inaugurated with breathtaking views over the Mediterranean and, on a clear day, the coastline and mountains of the African continent.
Now open, the new gastronomic space Cielo Skybar is a privileged spot in Estepona situated on the top floor where the views on offer make this place the best spot in Estepona for an alcoholic beverage or just a coffee. While the prices are not cheap, they are not too exorbitant either, considering the spectacular location. A coffee will set you back just €2, and a beer (caña) €3. Bottles of reasonable wine begin at €26, the average price in any beachfront restaurant in Estepona.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
