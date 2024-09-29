By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 11:23 • 1 minute read

Out for a stroll. Credit: La Cala de Mijas walking group, Facebook.

The Cala de Mijas Walking Group is restarting their healthy and sociable walks together now that the heat of the summer has passed.

Partly organised by local best-selling author, Karen Brady, the walking group meets at the Torre de la Batería in La Cala de Mijas at 10am on Mondays and Fridays, before taking a brisk 30-minute stroll and a chat along the beach boardwalk to Antonio’s in Torre Nueva for a chat and a coffee, and back again.

Some walk for shorter periods and others further along the boardwalk and back. Everyone has different levels, and there is no pressure to stick to what the others are doing as it is intended as just some healthy, social fun.

Walk, then hang out in a café for a drink and chat

After the walks some hang out in a café for a drink and chat, as it’s a good way to meet new friends in the area. People can sign up simply by joining The Cala de Mijas Walking Group on Facebook.

The group also organise Ladies Only lunches every Wednesday at 2pm. The venue changes, so it’s best to confirm attendance on the group on a week-to-week basis.

They will also be organising a variety of other events between October and July including trips, charity events, and Friday night dinners, all aimed at bringing the La Cala de Mijas community together.