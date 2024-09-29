Calpe and Benissa Lions Charity Concert

By Donna Williams • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 18:30 • 1 minute read

Moonshine will be performing Credit: Calpe and Benissa Lions

The Calpe and Benissa Lions have come together to organise a special concert to support the Royal British Legion Spanish Branch Poppy Appeal.

The event will feature a star-studded lineup, including a performance by the incredibly talented duet ‘Moonshine,’ as well as a cameo appearance by the lovely lady’s choir ‘Caprice.’

The concert will be held in the beautiful grounds of Finca Jacaranda, offering stunning panoramic views of Pedramala in Benissa. Mark your calendars for Sunday October 6, at 4.00pm.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event can be purchased from the Calpe and Benissa Lions shop at 15 Calle Pintor Sorolla in Calpe or reserved by calling 639 637 520, or emailing calcalpe@gmail.com.

Calpe and Benissa Lions are part of a wide international organisation

Guests are reminded to bring their own chairs and picnic tables to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience. They may also bring their own refreshments if they wish, although a bar will also be available onsite.

For those unfamiliar with the Calpe and Benissa Lions, they are part of the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF), a wider international organisation with a membership of more than 1.3 million and a global reach that spans 202 countries.

Established in 1917, they work together to provide donations in the form of grants to give financial assistance to support large-scale humanitarian projects.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.