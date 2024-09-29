Explosive Solo Flow Freestyle, Malaga

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 19:14
• 1 minute read
Death-defying leaps.
Credit: Solo Flow Freestyle
Flying motorcycles, pyrotechnics, and lots of noise are on the cards for 2024’s Solo Flow Freestyle competition.
Tickets are now on sale for the most spectacular and death-defying show of the season at the Edgar Torronteras organised freestyle motocross (FMX) contest which sees 8 national and international freestyle riders take to the ramps performing jaw-dropping mid-air feats and stunts surrounded by pyrotechnic explosions.
On Saturday, October 19 at 7pm, Solo Flow returns to Malaga at the Palacio De Deportes Martín Carpena indoor sports pavilion in Malaga with a show of some of the wildest front flips, back flips, calyrolls, supermans, and tricks never seen before, all under spectacular lighting and sound effects.
Event organiser, Edgar Torronteras, is one of the first Spanish riders to have wowed audiences in this incredible sport. One of the pioneers of the FMX in Europe, his international motocross career, began in the 90s, including competing in the American AMA SX championship with good results, as well as at the most renowned European events.
Simply said, Torronteras is crazy (in a good way) on 2 wheels and one of the pioneers of the FMX in Europe. His international motocross career, during the ’90s, includes participations in the American AMA SX championship and taking part in most renowned European events with high results. He was one of the infamous Red Bull X-Fighters and has a long and distinguished career in FMX.
Tickets for the Solo Flow Freestyle event on Saturday, October 19 at 7pm are available from the website flowte.me. Prices start at €25 for adults and €15 for kids. The event will sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.