Explosive Solo Flow Freestyle, Malaga

Death-defying leaps. Credit: Solo Flow Freestyle

Flying motorcycles, pyrotechnics, and lots of noise are on the cards for 2024’s Solo Flow Freestyle competition.

Tickets are now on sale for the most spectacular and death-defying show of the season at the Edgar Torronteras organised freestyle motocross (FMX) contest which sees 8 national and international freestyle riders take to the ramps performing jaw-dropping mid-air feats and stunts surrounded by pyrotechnic explosions.

On Saturday, October 19 at 7pm, Solo Flow returns to Malaga at the Palacio De Deportes Martín Carpena indoor sports pavilion in Malaga with a show of some of the wildest front flips, back flips, calyrolls, supermans, and tricks never seen before, all under spectacular lighting and sound effects.

Simply said, Torronteras is crazy (in a good way) on 2 wheels and one of the pioneers of the FMX in Europe. His international motocross career, during the ’90s, includes participations in the American AMA SX championship and taking part in most renowned European events with high results. He was one of the infamous Red Bull X-Fighters and has a long and distinguished career in FMX.

Tickets for the Solo Flow Freestyle event on Saturday, October 19 at 7pm are available from the website flowte.me. Prices start at €25 for adults and €15 for kids. The event will sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early.