By Letara Draghia • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 21:29 • 1 minute read

Credit: Gabi Torres/Oxfam/PA

Jean Pallant, a British fashion designer known for her role in the 1960s cultural revolution, has been reunited with one of her long-lost designs – a striking orange coat that had vanished from her warehouse nearly 40 years ago. The coat resurfaced in an Oxfam charity shop in Mill Hill, London, where staff instantly recognised its exclusivity.

“I was absolutely over the moon,” Pallant said, describing her joy when she learned the coat had been found in pristine condition, still looking as new as the day she created it in 1988.

Pallant, who designed the coat with her late husband, Martin, recalled the heartbreak of discovering that the garment and several other pieces had gone missing decades ago. “It’s like seeing a child again,” she said, marvelling at how well-preserved the piece was.

The coat is now set to be featured in Oxfam’s Style for Change fashion show as part of its Second Hand September campaign. Three years ago, Sienna Miller was the face of the campaign. This year, it’s Cat Deeley.

Pallant hopes that this reunion might lead to the recovery of more of her lost designs, which hold immense sentimental value.

“One of them was a piece which is so important to us, which was made in 1972 I think. It was worn by me in a TV fashion show to celebrate Britain joining the common market and it was a beautiful white jumpsuit and jacket with little mink spots on it. I’d pay anything to get it back.” Pallant said.

For those of you who enjoy vintage fashion, Jean Pallant is restoring and curating a Pallant collection to give to the V&A Museum in London.

