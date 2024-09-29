Gina Schumacher marries sweetheart

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 18:11 • 2 minutes read

Gina Schumacher and Iain Bethke on their wedding day. Photo Credit, @gina_schumacher, Instagram

Gina Schumacher has married her sweetheart, in a private ceremony on Saturday, surrounded by family and friends.

Gina Schumacher, daughter of Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, has married fiancé Iain Bethke, in an informal but emotional ceremony at the family´s holiday property in the mountains near Port d´Andratx, Mallorca.

27-year-old Gina and 28-year-old Iain have been dating for around seven years and got engaged last summer. The couple bonded over their shared love of horses, with Iain being a former showjumper and Gina competing successfully in major western riding competitions. They now spend much of their time in Texas, at the family ranch, and Iain has swapped his English jumping saddle for a western saddle in order to adapt to his new life. Whilst Gina continues to compete, Iain has taken charge of managing the ranch, uprooting his life in whatever ways necessary in order to be with the woman of his dreams.

Gina and sweetheart Iain celebrated in style

According to German newspaper, BILD, the ceremony took place in the family holiday home at 16:00, which is a traditional time for a wedding in Mallorca, and was celebrated with family and friends. Gina would have naturally felt emotional that her father was unable to give her away and join in with the celebrations, but was supported by those around her. She looked stunning in an ivory-hued wedding dress decorated with floral lace, from designer Enzoani´s `Blue´ collection, whilst Iain looked handsome in a dark pinstripe suit, matched with a grey waistcoat and tie.

Catering was provided by Jardines Events, headed by top chef Macarena de Castro, who runs three highly acclaimed restaurants in Mallorca as well as one in Düsseldorf, and amongst others, has provided personalised menus for the Spanish royal family as well as for tennis star Rafael Nadal, at his wedding to fellow Mallorquína, Maria Francisca Perello.

The Schumacher family have owned the Andratx based property since 2018, and enjoy spending their vacations there. It is equipped with its own private landing strip, to facilitate access for Gina´s famous father, Michael, who spent six months in a coma after suffering a serious brain injury in a skiing accident in 2014, and who remains affected both physically and mentally by the brain trauma inflicted.

BILD claimed that all guests attending the wedding on Saturday were obligated to hand over their mobile phones on arrival, out of respect for the family´s privacy.