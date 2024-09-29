By Catherine McGeer •
THE Torrox Spanish History Group invites history enthusiasts to its next meeting on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 am. The gathering will take place at the Mediacana Merendero (formerly El Ancla) in Torrox Costa. Members and non-members are welcome to enjoy an engaging presentation by Chris Sherwood on ‘From the Kingdom of Asturias to the Kingdom of Spain: The Building of a Nation.’
These monthly meetings, held in English, draw a diverse crowd from various nationalities, making for lively discussions and a shared love of history. While there’s no charge to attend, it’s courteous for guests to purchase a drink at the venue, which generously provides the space free of charge.
Mediacana Merendero is conveniently located just past the Viveros Amberes garden centre on the beachside of the N340. Ample parking is available, and public transport stops nearby. Join the Torrox Spanish History Group to dive into the past and connect with fellow history buffs!
