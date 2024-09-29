By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 23:34 • 2 minutes read

Discover Spain’s Rich History! Image: Shutterstock/ Adrian_GarciaSarmiento

THE Torrox Spanish History Group invites history enthusiasts to its next meeting on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 am. The gathering will take place at the Mediacana Merendero (formerly El Ancla) in Torrox Costa. Members and non-members are welcome to enjoy an engaging presentation by Chris Sherwood on ‘From the Kingdom of Asturias to the Kingdom of Spain: The Building of a Nation.’

Event Details: Where and When History Enthusiasts Can Gather

These monthly meetings, held in English, draw a diverse crowd from various nationalities, making for lively discussions and a shared love of history. While there’s no charge to attend, it’s courteous for guests to purchase a drink at the venue, which generously provides the space free of charge.

Convenient Location: Accessibility for All Guests

Mediacana Merendero is conveniently located just past the Viveros Amberes garden centre on the beachside of the N340. Ample parking is available, and public transport stops nearby. Join the Torrox Spanish History Group to dive into the past and connect with fellow history buffs!

Unlocking Community: The Benefits of Joining Groups for Expats

Building a Support Network : Joining a group provides a sense of community, helping expats connect with others who share similar experiences and challenges. This can alleviate feelings of loneliness and homesickness.

: Joining a group provides a sense of community, helping expats connect with others who share similar experiences and challenges. This can alleviate feelings of loneliness and homesickness. Cultural Integration : Participating in local groups allows expats to immerse themselves in the culture, learn about traditions, and gain insights into the local way of life. This promotes a deeper understanding of their new home.

: Participating in local groups allows expats to immerse themselves in the culture, learn about traditions, and gain insights into the local way of life. This promotes a deeper understanding of their new home. Language Practice : Engaging with locals and other expats in a group setting provides opportunities to practice the local language, which can enhance communication skills and boost confidence.

: Engaging with locals and other expats in a group setting provides opportunities to practice the local language, which can enhance communication skills and boost confidence. Access to Resources : Many groups offer valuable information about living in a new country, including legal advice, healthcare options, and local services, making the transition smoother.

: Many groups offer valuable information about living in a new country, including legal advice, healthcare options, and local services, making the transition smoother. Social Activities and Events : Group memberships often include various social activities, workshops, and events that allow expats to meet new people, make friends, and enjoy shared interests.

: Group memberships often include various social activities, workshops, and events that allow expats to meet new people, make friends, and enjoy shared interests. Personal Growth : Being part of a group can encourage expats to step out of their comfort zones, develop new skills, and explore new interests, leading to personal development and fulfillment.

: Being part of a group can encourage expats to step out of their comfort zones, develop new skills, and explore new interests, leading to personal development and fulfillment. Networking Opportunities : Joining groups can lead to professional networking, which may open doors for job opportunities or collaborations within the local community.

: Joining groups can lead to professional networking, which may open doors for job opportunities or collaborations within the local community. Shared Experiences : Being part of a group allows expats to share their experiences, stories, and tips, which can be helpful in navigating the challenges of living abroad.

: Being part of a group allows expats to share their experiences, stories, and tips, which can be helpful in navigating the challenges of living abroad. Volunteer Opportunities : Many groups engage in community service, providing expats a chance to give back, which can be incredibly rewarding and help forge connections with locals.

: Many groups engage in community service, providing expats a chance to give back, which can be incredibly rewarding and help forge connections with locals. Enhanced Well-being: Participating in group activities can contribute to overall mental and emotional well-being, helping expats feel more settled and connected in their new environment.

