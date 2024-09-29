By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 14:15 • 2 minutes read

This year, 2024, there has been a huge drop in water waste around the Costa del Sol. There has been a slightly over 30% drop in waste collected along the coastline. The Community Association (“Mancomunidad”) boats have removed 30.31% less waste than during the 2023 campaign.

Are We Finally Winning the War on Pollution?

The western Costa del Sol has seen a 30% reduction in the amount of waste dumped into the sea as part of the 2024 coastal quality control campaign carried out by the Community Association (“Mancomunidad”).

Manuel Cardeña, President of the Western Community Association, gave an overview of the programme alongside the Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara.

This summer, 118.22 cubic metres of waste were removed from the western coastline, down from 169.64 cubic metres during the 2023 campaign, which is a mammoth drop of 30.31% in one year.

Of the waste collected, 1.24 cubic metres was organic material, 2.24 cubic metres were algae, 6.66 cubic metres were wood, 100.99 cubic metres were plastic, and 6.40 cubic metres were categorised as ‘other’.

Cardeña highlighted the Community Association’s investment of €635,312.15 into maintaining the quality of coastal waters during the 2024 season, describing it as “a commitment each summer to environmental care and the creation of a sustainable environment, which all of us – residents and visitors alike – play a role in preserving. I want to thank everyone for their involvement and awareness in keeping our coastline clean.”

He also noted that this year’s waste collection figures are nearly 30% lower than last year’s; in Benalmádena, the reduction was a staggering 40%. The campaign aims to reassure visitors to the western Costa del Sol about the quality of the coastal waters.

Manuel Cardeña pointed out that “despite the challenges and age of the water treatment infrastructure, it continues to function, aside from the occasional mechanical issue, or problems connected to heavy rainfall.”

Benalmadena’s mayor praised “the efforts of the Community Association, which serves as a prime example of cooperation between different public administrations.”

The mayor also mentioned that the local council had run a public awareness campaign about waste collection, which, along with the Community Association’s efforts, has contributed to a 40% drop in waste collected in Benalmadena. “This decrease is not only due to the campaign but also thanks to the association providing boats to service the coastline,” said Juan Antonio Lara.

Four coastal boats and eleven beach vessels were involved in collecting floating or semi-submerged solids, hydrocarbons, and oily substances.

How Clean Is Your Beach?

By municipality: