By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Sep 2024 • 10:40 • 1 minute read

Warning of speed cameras ahead on A355 near Marbella. Credit: DGT

Keep an eye on that speedometer – There are 4 new fixed-speed cameras on roads in the Malaga province, bringing the total up to 27 permanent cameras.

The cameras have been placed at known accident black spots and are hoped to deter drivers from taking risks over the established speed limits. Two of the new speed cameras will be average speed cameras on access roads to Malaga city. The other two new speed cameras will be on secondary roads measuring the speed at specific points.

The penalties for exceeding the established speed limits can be expensive, since they range between €100 and €600, depending on the recorded speed, and even jail time in severe cases.

Excesses of 80 kmph will be fined

One of the new cameras, the only one on a motorway, will be on the covered section of the MA-20 as it crosses Malaga’s Avenida Carlos Haya at kilometre 9.3. Just days ago, an accident at the opening of this covered section of the Malaga bypass caused serious traffic delays. Excesses of 80 kmph will be recorded and fined.

Campanillas will also see stricter speed controls on the A-7054 kilometre 3,850 going towards Pizarra limiting the speed to 50 kmph. Situated close to the Famadesa plant, it is a risky zone due to being semi-urban and a spot where large lorries often pull out.

Another speed camera has been added to the A-7052 between Cártama and Churriana with an activation point of 60 kmph. There have been a high number of accidents on this road approaching Chrurriana.

And lastly, the long-awaited speed camera on the A-355 which has gained the nickname ‘The Road of Death’ this year due to the number of fatalities speeding and illegal overtaking have caused. The new camera will be on a stretch near to Coín. More speed cameras are expected to be installed in the coming weeks, especially in the areas of Manilva and Estepona.